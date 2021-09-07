Delhi Govt Turns Investor, Announces Seed Money For Over 3 Lakh Children To Start Own Businesses

The Delhi government has announced that it will provide seed money of Rs 2,000 to 3,50,000 children across 1,000 government schools from September 7 onwards in order to start their own ventures and become entrepreneurs.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the state government had launched the 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' two years ago. The aim was that no student should pass out from school as a job seeker but rather be a job provider, and whatever job they do should be done with an entrepreneurship mindset.



In the beginning, children were offered a seed money amount of Rs 1000 to use their entrepreneurship skills and earn more from that money.



"The curriculum has made a huge difference in the last two years. One student started making masks, another started conducting yoga classes. A 12th pass girl student has launched her own accounting company and is providing employment to 20 persons, with a turnover of Rs 15 lakhs," Sisodia said, as quoted by ANI.

Started As Pilot Project In Khichdipur School



He stated that the state government started the initiative as a pilot project in a Khichdipur school and thousands of rupees were given to the students so that they can start their own ventures.



"Forty-one students of the same school started seed money investment by forming nine groups. All of them are in profits. This is essential, because in India, the solution to unemployment is found politically," the education minister said.



"It had nine projects. Two children have gained a profit of Rs 9580 after increasing their investment of Rs 2000 in the work of making handicrafts. Students earned profits n the work of refurbished mobile phones, in painting, handicraft jewellery, among others," the minister informed.



"With this experiment, it was proven that the government school children could become successful entrepreneurs in just six weeks," he added.



He said that the project will be implemented in the entire Union Territory from today and the seed money has been increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000.

