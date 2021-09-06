107 Languages Spoken In Bengaluru, Makes It Most Multilingual District Of India

India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, is now also the most multilingual district in India. A total of 107 languages are spoken in Bengaluru today.

A recent analysis of the 2011 census done by a Delhi academician says 107 languages are spoken in Bengaluru, including 22 scheduled and 84 non-scheduled languages of India. The other districts where more than 100 languages are spoken are Dimapur of Nagaland (103) and Sontipur of Assam (101), says the analysis done by Shamika Ravi, a non-resident senior fellow of Brookings Institution, and Mudit Kapoor, associate professor of economics at Indian Statistical Institue (ISI) reported by The Times Of India.

Diversity Of Speakers

In Bengaluru, total the total percentage of people who speak Kannada is 44.5%, Telugu (14%), Urdu(12%), Hindi (6%) and Malayalam (3%), Tamil (15%), Marathi (2%), Konkani (0.6%), Bengali (0.6%) and Odia (0.55%). Languages like Pochury, Kondh, Sangtam and Wancho have the least number of speakers.

The least diverse districts of India are Yanam ( Puducherry), Kaimur (Bhabua, Bihar), and Ariyalur ( Tamil Nadu ); in these respective districts, less than 20 languages are spoken.

22 Regional Languages In India

The authors said that the census covers all the languages, irrespective of the size of the population and diversity increases when people speak different languages in a district; the more languages you know, the more flexible mind you have who understand different cultures respect and embrace them like anybody else if a person lives in such kind of atmosphere their interest also increases in knowing more about different cultures in a country. The languages tree of Bengaluru shows there are people from far and wide.

There are around 22 regional languages in which you can speak in the parliament of India recognised by India's constitution, which includes Hindi but not English. According to a census conducted in India in 2001, there are more than 1599 regional languages and various dialects in India, making it the most diverse country in the world when it comes to languages.

