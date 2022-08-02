Delhi Govt Announces 'Doctor On Wheels' Scheme, Creche Facilities For Workers At Construction Sites

The Delhi government has planned to set up mobile health check-ups and creche facilities for workers at construction sites in the national capital. The decision was taken at a board meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board held on Monday, August 1.

This will take the form of two different schemes. The first is a 'Doctors on Wheels' scheme aimed at facilitating routine check-ups of workers at construction sites. Under the project, the proposal is to organise medical check-up camps in every district and arrange for mobile vans in every district to visit various construction sites for routine check-ups of construction workers.



The other scheme is to launch mobile creches for children of construction workers on work sites, The Print reported.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Kejriwal government's 'Doctor on Wheels' scheme for construction workers will facilitate routine check-ups of workers at construction sites. In addition, the government will launch unique mobile creches for children of construction workers at sites, where will get better day-care facilities with modern services.

Govt Provides Over ₹600 Crore To Construction Workers

"Despite stalled construction due to COVID-19 and pollution, the government supported construction workers by providing over ₹ 600 crore. The government is running 17 welfare schemes for construction workers, with the financial assistance of ₹ 13 crore given to them in 2021," Sisodia said.

In the meeting, officials submitted that during the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, 1.18 lakh construction workers registered with the board were given ₹10,000 each as assistance, amounting to ₹ 118 crores.



They submitted that during the second wave in 2021, 3.17 lakh construction workers were given financial assistance amounting to ₹ 158 crores. They also submitted that assistance money amounting to ₹ 309 crore to 6.17 lakh construction workers was given when construction was halted due to rising pollution levels in late 2021.



The government also provides scholarships to children of construction workers – ₹6,000 to students of classes 1-8, ₹8,400 to students of classes 9-10 and ₹12,000 to students of classes 11-12. Officials stated that in the last year, ₹ 4.8 crores has been distributed to 8,062 children of classes 6-8, ₹4.1 crores to 4,888 children of classes 9-10 and ₹ 3.4 crores to 2,841 children of classes 11-12.

