Vehicle-Free Corridor At Chandni Chowk Bags Centre Award

The national capital of Delhi has been awarded for having the best non-motorised transport system in the form of a 1.4-km long corridor for motor-free traffic in the congested Chandni Chowk.

The Union government gave the honour at the 14th Urban Mobility India Conference on Friday, October 29.

Honoured In The Field Of Urban Development

The Delhi government was given the award in the field of Urban Transport by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, and was received by Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, on the behalf of the entire Delhi government, the statement said.

🏆Kejriwal Govt wins award for CHANDNI CHOWK Redevelopment project!🏆



The award by Central Govt is for Excellence in Urban Transport under category "City With Best Non-Motorised Transport System".



Chandni Chowk has now become a center of attraction for the world! pic.twitter.com/UbDpJPaJ8K — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 29, 2021

" Government of India has honoured the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project. This has come to reality only because of the leadership and vision of our Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Many Many Congratulations to the entire team working behind this fabulous project,"Jain said, as reported by NDTV.



The proposal for the renovation of Chandni Chowk's 1.4-km-long 30-meter-wide, non-motorised transport corridor was approved on August 27, 2018. The work on the main project started in March 2019 by the Public Works Department, the statement said.

Also Read : Gujarat Govt Launches Drive To Rehabilitate Beggars, Destitute People In 8 Cities



