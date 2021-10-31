All section
Vehicle-Free Corridor At Chandni Chowk Bags Centre Award

Image Credit: Twitter/Daarubaz Mehta

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Vehicle-Free Corridor At Chandni Chowk Bags Centre Award

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Delhi,  31 Oct 2021 9:42 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

The proposal for the renovation of Chandni Chowk's 1.4-km-long 30-meter-wide, non-motorised transport corridor was approved on August 27, 2018. The work on the main project started in March 2019.

The national capital of Delhi has been awarded for having the best non-motorised transport system in the form of a 1.4-km long corridor for motor-free traffic in the congested Chandni Chowk.

The Union government gave the honour at the 14th Urban Mobility India Conference on Friday, October 29.

Honoured In The Field Of Urban Development

The Delhi government was given the award in the field of Urban Transport by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, and was received by Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, on the behalf of the entire Delhi government, the statement said.

" Government of India has honoured the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project. This has come to reality only because of the leadership and vision of our Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Many Many Congratulations to the entire team working behind this fabulous project,"Jain said, as reported by NDTV.

The proposal for the renovation of Chandni Chowk's 1.4-km-long 30-meter-wide, non-motorised transport corridor was approved on August 27, 2018. The work on the main project started in March 2019 by the Public Works Department, the statement said.

Also Read : Gujarat Govt Launches Drive To Rehabilitate Beggars, Destitute People In 8 Cities


