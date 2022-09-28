All section
Caste discrimination
Delhi Government To Provide Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia To Families Of 28 COVID-19 Warriors

Good Governance
Delhi Government To Provide Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia To Families Of 28 COVID-19 Warriors

Delhi,  28 Sep 2022 11:53 AM GMT

The AAP government declared during the epidemic that it would give Rs 1 crore in compensation to the relatives of the healthcare and frontline workers who were working tirelessly to help others.

The families of the 28 Corona Warriors who died in the line of duty during the COVID-19 outbreak will be compensated by the Delhi government for Rs 1 crore. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, presided over a meeting of ministers where the decision was made on Tuesday (September 27)

He said, "Corona warriors of Delhi worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives. Delhi government salutes their spirit. No amount can compensate for the loss of the family of the martyred corona warriors, but their family will definitely get a means to live a dignified life through this amount."

Compensation Of Rs 1 Crore

The AAP government declared during the epidemic that it would give Rs 1 crore in compensation to the relatives of the healthcare and frontline workers who were working tirelessly to help others. 31 Corona fighters' families have already received ex-gratia compensation from the state government.

As per Hindustan Times, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted subsequently and wrote, "Today, an amount of one crore rupees has been sanctioned to the families of 28 Corona Warriors who saved lakhs of lives without caring about their lives during COVID. In every need of the families of Corona Warriors, the government stands with them."

Government's Official Statement

According to the official statement from the government, Ganesh Sah, an OT assistant at GTB Hospital who contracted the virus while working in the red zone, died from it on May 6, 2021. Another Satinder Hans, a senior nursing officer at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, tested positive for coronavirus on April 23, 2021, and passed away on April 30, 2021, are among the 28 Corona warriors.

Also Read: Twitter Says 50-60% Of Tweets Requested By The Government To Be Blocked Are 'Innocuous'

Arvind Kejriwal 
Manish Sisodia 
Delhi Government 
AAP 
COVID Warrior 

