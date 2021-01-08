To ensure sustainable development, the Delhi government has decided to set up a tree transplanting cell that will oversee the entire process from uprooting to transplanting trees in the designated area.

According to The Indian Express, a dedicated cell that would work on building technical knowledge on transplanting trees would help the agencies involved in the movement of trees to a new habitat under the Tree Transplantation Policy.

Environment minister Manish Sisodia met the Environment and Forest Department officials on Wednesday, January 6, and directed them to initiate the process on setting up the cell. He asked the Forest Department to get agencies, who have experience on tree transplantation for the new cell, on board.

Took a review of several key projects of Environment & Forest Dept including implementation of Delhi's landmark Tree Transplantation Policy, bringing progressive measures to control dust from construction sites and real time source appointment study. pic.twitter.com/HmwZzv9Nu6 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 6, 2021

The policy has mandated at least 80 per cent of all the trees, which are affected by a developmental scheme, would be transplanted. In most of the cases, it has been observed that the transplanted trees either don't survive beyond two years or achieve stunted growth. Hence it becomes significant that the process is monitored to prolong their survival.



According to Financial Express, the Kejriwal-led cabinet has also said that the cell will comprise of government officials, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and citizens to certify that the task was completed on time and with diligence.

Delhi's tree transplantation policy, however, has received criticism from several sections of society who have pointed out that transplantation should be a rare exercise and development projects should be specifically built around existing tree cover so that an area is suddenly not devoid of its green cover.

But the officials have stated that the policy makes it mandatory for the project executing agencies to transplant trees in the vicinity of their original location to make sure the ecology and character of the area does not change.

