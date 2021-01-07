Kerala: Bus Owner Sets Up Eatery Where Villains Turn Into Heroes

If you wish to dine with the greatest villains of the Malayalam cinema then you can turn to Kattan's, an eatery located on the Palakkad-Kozhikode bypass route in Kerala. The place has become the talk of the town for the dishes served and caricatures of the popular bad guys on the walls.

Image Credit: The News Minute

Sajeev Thomas, 44, a private bus operator, decided to turn the financial crisis induced due to coronavirus pandemic into opportunity. He decided to set-up the eatery after the lockdown put a stop on his source of income. According to reports, Sajeev started this enterprise to ensure livelihood to his 20-staff members who had been severely hit due to the pandemic.



Kattans means 'Black Tea' and staying true to its name it serves all kinds of tea along with other dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, what also stands out about the restaurant is that the staff has no prior experience in the food business, but, they have been successful in becoming the go-to place for fresh food and quirky interior.



"In the beginning, we served only tea, coffee and snacks such as Pazham Pori, cutlet and vada. But the people just kept coming back and then we decided to expand our menu a bit," Sajeev told The News Minute. The place now has an enticing menu which includes appam, puttu, egg curry and kadala, among others, for breakfast and then moves to parotta, beef (a hit among people), kappa, fish curry, chicken pollichathu, meals and biryani for lunch and dinner.

Image Credits: The News Minute

"Our USP is home-based food and we don't add any preservatives or additives even if they are approved for use by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Besides three people for cooking, everybody else is my staff, including kitchen help, servers, cashier etc," the foodpreneur added.



The interior of the stall is decorated with caricatures of the greatest villains of Malayalam cinema. Anappara Achamma (aka Philomena) in Godfather, the sneering Kulappulli Appan Thampuran (Narendra Prasad) from Aaram Thampuran, the deadly Rawther (Vijay Rangaraju) from Vietnam Colony, Ramji Rao (Vijayaraghavan) from Ramji Rao Speaking and Nicholas (Captain Raju) from the Mammootty-starrer August 1 adorn the walls.

Image Credits: The News Minute

