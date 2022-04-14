All section
Promising Swift Response! Delhi Child Rights Body To Help Kids In Distress Within 30 Minutes

Image Credits: Twitter/Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
Delhi,  14 April 2022 10:15 AM GMT

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has launched a fleet of ten vehicles that will respond to children's distress calls that come on the helpline launched.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has promised to alleviate kids' distress in the city within just 30 minutes. Recently, it started its emergency response system by inaugurating ten vehicles to respond to the same. The fleet consists of five four-wheeler vehicles and five two-wheeler vehicles with an on-field team handling them.

The Child Rights body has tackled and responded to over 2.5 lakh calls in the past year. The response system's vehicles were flagged off by Delhi's Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, and Kailash Gahlot, the Women and Child Development Minister. Delhi's chief secretary named, Vijay Kumar Dev, was also present at the event.

Extending The Helpline's Services

According to The Indian Express, the helpline was created last year, and it worked wonders. However, there were instances where immediate redressal became difficult. Satyendar Jain told the news publication, "The helpline was started, but there were no vehicles to immediately help those calling. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development has given five vans and five motorcycles, ensuring that help will be extended within 30 minutes to a child in distress."

Currently, the helpline system works daily between 9 am and 11 pm as part of the first phase. The government aims to make this a 24x7 service in the coming future. "We will move the proposal for every sub-division in Delhi to have a mobile unit for reaching out to children in distress," Kailash Gahlot said. The services also include undertaking preventative measures where the team will take field trips to protect kids from malpractices such as child marriage, exploitation and many others.

'Every Child Deserves A Happy Childhood'

Protecting children in India from violative activities is the need of the hour. However, they have to connect to the relevant government bodies to make themselves heard. In light of this, the DCPCR's latest initiative is a step in the right direction. "What the children and their parents need is someone to be physically present with them and provide them with all the support they need when they are at their most vulnerable and helpless stage," said the Child Rights Body.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vijay Kumar Dev stated that the helpline is a milestone. He said, "Every child deserves a happy childhood, and this helpline is an important milestone in ensuring the same. We will ensure that every child gets a childhood free from all violations."

Also Read: Gujarat Tops NITI Aayog's State Index For Clean Energy And Climate

