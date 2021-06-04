Kolkata: Vaccine Bus To Travel To Markets And Inoculate Priority Groups

Good Governance

West Bengal   |   4 Jun 2021
Writer : Rishab Shaju | Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: New Indian Express

In Kolkata, a bus was recently converted into a COVID vaccination centre, with the motive of travelling to different markets in the city to vaccine the priority groups, including vegetable and fish sellers, who cannot go to get the jab during their working hours in the morning.

This initiative called 'vaccination on wheels' was launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday, in cooperation with the health and transport departments of the West Bengal government, said minister Firhad Hakim.

The air-conditioned bus was provided by the Transport Department for vaccinating priority groups at different marketplaces. "Since these people cannot go to a vaccination centre leaving their business for several hours, we decided to bring the facility to their doorsteps," said Hakim, after the inauguration of the programme at Posta Bazaar, the largest wholesale market of vegetables and groceries in the city, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Transport Secretary Rajesh Sinha, Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar and the West Bengal Transport Corporation Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kanpur were also present at the programme.

Hakim also said that the number of buses to be used for this initiative will be increased soon. Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja said that the Posta Bazar Merchants' Association, transporters and a few porters had written to her, seeking vaccination of these people.

"I am happy that the vaccination on wheels programme in the state was inaugurated from here," said Panja.

