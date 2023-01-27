Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Announces Monthly Allowance For Unemployed Youth

In a big announcement before the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Thursday (January 26) that unemployed youth will be given a monthly allowance in the state from the next financial year.



Giving monthly allowance to the unemployed people was one of the key promises that Congress made to the voters in the 2018 assembly polls, following which they came into power after staying in opposition for 15 years.

The CM said, "Unemployed youth will be given an unemployment allowance every month from the next financial year (2023-24)." However, neither the CM nor any state government officials disclosed the amount which will be given as a monthly allowance.

Big Plans For Chhattisgarh

Apart from the monthly allowance scheme, the CM also announced several initiatives that would be taken up for the welfare of people. Addressing the people on the 74th Republic Day, CM Baghel mentioned that a rural industry policy would be formulated in Chhattisgarh to empower the cottage industry and rural economy.

The factories in industrial areas developed by the industries department will be exempted from the property tax provisions. Announcements related to setting up an aerocity near the Raipur airport, a policy to promote women entrepreneurs, and housing assistance to labourers were also made.

The aerocity near the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur will contribute to commercial development and enhance passenger facilities and employment generation. Under the housing assistance scheme, the construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and other Construction Welfare Boards will be given a grant of ₹50,000 for three years, reported NDTV.

He also emphasised several other development projects that will take Chhattisgarh to greater heights, including assistance to gram panchayats for organising local festivals that reflect the culture and diversity of Chhattisgarh. The people on Republic Day appreciated all the proposed schemes and initiatives.

Also Read: BBC Documentary Row: Congress In Kerala, SFI In Hyderabad University Calls For Screening Amid Protest