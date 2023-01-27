BBC Documentary Row: Congress In Kerala, SFI In Hyderabad University Calls For Screening Amid Protest

After protests and detentions were seen at Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), multiple clashes were reported in Hyderabad and Kerala after the Students Federation of India (SFI), and Congress called for the screening of a BBC documentary at several locations.

Earlier this month, the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom (UK), BBC, released a two-part series, 'India: The Modi Question' highlighting the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief minister of Gujarat and his involvement in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Soon after its release, the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) directed the social media platform- Twitter and YouTube to block the documentary links being shared on the platform. The government also mentioned it as 'propaganda' and a reflection of a 'colonial mindset.'

Screening At Kerala's Beach & Hyderabad University

The Congress party workers on Thursday (January 26) called for the screening of a BBC documentary at a beach in Kerala's capital, Trivandrum. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary, GS Babu, mentioned that many people turned up for the screening, and in the coming days, it will be done at various places.

The screening at Trivandrum was held amid a roaring protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the situation was brought back to peace as state police officials were deployed to the venue. The BJP has accused the CPI(M) and the Congress party of discrediting the prime minister and the country.

Similarly, the SFI organized the documentary screening at the Hyderabad Central University campus, reported ABP News. After the successful screening, the SFI Hyderabad University wing took to Twitter and mentioned, "Glimpses from the successful screening of the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' organized by SFI HCU on Republic Day following the call of SFI CEC. More than 400 students turned out.."

Glimpses from the succesful screening of the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' organized by SFI HCU on the Republic Day following the call of SFI CEC. More than 400 students turned out for the screening rejecting the false propaganda and the attempts of ABVP to (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Jy3On3Kps5 — SFI HCU Unit (@SfiHcu) January 26, 2023

In response, the BJP associate, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members screened 'The Kashmit Files' on the campus. Apart from Kerala and Hyderabad, several other places, including Kolkata, witnessed the documentary screening on PM Narendra Modi despite the ban imposed by the government.



