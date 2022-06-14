Chhattisgarh Government Set To Reopen 260 Schools Closed For 15 Years In Maoist-Hit Areas

Amid the ongoing demands from the local people, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to reopen as many as 260 government-run schools situated in four districts of the Maoist-hit Bastar area, which were closed 15 years ago due to various reasons, including Maoist violence, officials confirmed on June 13.

Education For All

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is set to formally announce the reopening of these schools on Thursday (June 16), during the time when the state government beings observing 'Shala Pravesh Utsav' (school admission fest), they added.

Approximately 400 government-run schools continue to stay shut in the insurgency-hit locations of the Bastar region due to numerous different reasons, including Maoist violence, for almost 15 years now, an official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Listing to the demands of local communities, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government came to the decision to reopen 260 of these 400 government schools in Narayanpur, Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada districts, he added.

Good News For Tribal Kids

Maoists have been pushed to the back foot amid the Chhattisgarh government's priority on developmental activities in the strife-torn regions over the past couple of years, a development which has enabled to restart of the closed schools, he said, while also adding that this move would significantly benefit the local kids, mostly tribals.

Meanwhile, the collectors of the above-mentioned districts have been urged to ensure admission to the full extent and regular attendance of kids in the primary and pre-primary classes. Officials have also been told to ensure the appointment of teachers once these schools reopen.

Numerous schools in interior parts of the Bastar division were also closed down in fear when the erstwhile anti-Maoist movement, Salwa Judum, started in 2005-06, he revealed.

What's Salwa Judum?

Salwa Judum was an anti-Maoist civil militia that disbanded in 2011 in Chhattisgarh following an official order from the Supreme Court. When Congress came to power in the 2018 assembly polls, the state government decided to reopen a few of these closed government schools in south Bastar after renovating the dilapidated school buildings and building new ones.

All residents of this area, mainly students, are very happy with the government's move, and these schools are also witnessing the admission of students, the official stated.

