Protest At JNU After Ex-Student & Activist Afreen Fatima's House Razed Over Prayagraj Violence

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a massive protest on the JNU campus on June 12 against the recent demolition of the house of former JNU student and activist Afreen Fatima in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Demolition In Prayagraj!

On Sunday, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the homes of Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, the widely reported mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, under some significant police deployment. The above-mentioned alleged accused is the father of Afreen Fatima, reported NDTV.

This entire development came right after the illegal properties of two individuals accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which had also reported instances of stone-pelting on June 10.

Numerous members of JNUSU raised slogans against what they called "bulldozer raj" of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. They even held up banners that reportedly read: "Stop the witch-hunt of Muslims".

Outrage On Social Media

As soon as the news of Afreen Fatima's house getting demolished got out, netizens expressed their thoughts on it. Many pointed out how this might be a "resounding message to all dissenters and critics of the Modi government".

Prophet Mohammad Row

According to an agency official, the building map of Javed Ahmad's house had not been approved by the PDA. Demonstrations against the contentious remarks on Prophet Mohammad passed by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma went out of control in Prayagraj and many other parts of Uttar Pradesh since June 10.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a bunch of motorcycles and carts and also tried to set a police vehicle on fire. Police were forced to use tear gas and lathis in their desperate attempts to disperse the protesters and restore peace in the area. During the violence, a policeman was also reportedly injured.

As per the p, Javed Ahmad has been arrested in relation to the violence and is being interrogated.

