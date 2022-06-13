All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Protest At JNU After Ex-Student & Activist Afreen Fatimas House Razed Over Prayagraj Violence

Image Credit: Instagram/afreenfatima136, Twitter/aishe_ghosh and Twitter/KSaifi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Protest At JNU After Ex-Student & Activist Afreen Fatima's House Razed Over Prayagraj Violence

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh,  13 Jun 2022 5:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The residence of Javed Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of Prayagraj violence, was demolished yesterday. He is the former JNU student and activist Afreen Fatima's father.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a massive protest on the JNU campus on June 12 against the recent demolition of the house of former JNU student and activist Afreen Fatima in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Demolition In Prayagraj!

On Sunday, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the homes of Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, the widely reported mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, under some significant police deployment. The above-mentioned alleged accused is the father of Afreen Fatima, reported NDTV.

This entire development came right after the illegal properties of two individuals accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which had also reported instances of stone-pelting on June 10.

Numerous members of JNUSU raised slogans against what they called "bulldozer raj" of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. They even held up banners that reportedly read: "Stop the witch-hunt of Muslims".

Outrage On Social Media

As soon as the news of Afreen Fatima's house getting demolished got out, netizens expressed their thoughts on it. Many pointed out how this might be a "resounding message to all dissenters and critics of the Modi government".

Prophet Mohammad Row

According to an agency official, the building map of Javed Ahmad's house had not been approved by the PDA. Demonstrations against the contentious remarks on Prophet Mohammad passed by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma went out of control in Prayagraj and many other parts of Uttar Pradesh since June 10.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a bunch of motorcycles and carts and also tried to set a police vehicle on fire. Police were forced to use tear gas and lathis in their desperate attempts to disperse the protesters and restore peace in the area. During the violence, a policeman was also reportedly injured.

As per the p, Javed Ahmad has been arrested in relation to the violence and is being interrogated.

Also Read: 'Hats Off To Humanity'! Netizens Laud Indian Army Officer For Feeding Baby During Duty As Heartwarming Pics Go Viral

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
JNU 
Uttar Pradesh 
Prayagraj 
Afreen Fatima 

Must Reads

Ahmedabad: Long Queues At Gas Stations After Fake Rumours Of Pumps Remaining Shut Go Viral
Sustainable & Eco-Friendly! Know About Green Oscar Winner & India's 'Solar Man' Santi Pada Gon Chaudhuri
US Mass Shooting: 5 Killed, 16 Injured In Chicago As Wave Of Weekend Gun Violence Continues In America
Ranchi Violence: Families Of Deceased Claim They Were Not Part Of June 10 Protest March; Here's What We Know
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X