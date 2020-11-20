Chhattisgarh Launches 'Dai-Didi' Mobile Clinics For Free Medical Help To Women

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday, November 19, launched special mobile clinics for women in three municipal corporations to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi.

As reported by The New Indian Express, through these 'Dai-Didi' clinics, under the Mukhyamantri Urban Slum Health Scheme, women from different sections of the society would be able to avail free medical treatment at their doorstep.

This would be the first-of-its-kind clinic in the country and initially will operate in Raipur, Bhilai, and Bilaspur cities of Chattisgarh.

The clinic has been hailed as yet another step by the state government towards women empowerment and will have an all-women staff including the doctors, lab technicians, and auxiliary nurse midwife (ANW).

Facilities like breast cancer screening and check-ups of pregnant women will be provided at the clinic apart from the first-aid facility. On certain days, the clinic will also be stationed in slum areas.

"There are no separate screening rooms and counsellors for women in (government-run) general clinics.... women hesitate to avail consultation about family planning and STD (sexually transmitted diseases) at such clinics. So Dai- Didi clinics will be beneficial for them," a release said.

On the same day, CM Baghel also inaugurated the Indira Priyadarshani Nature Safari, Mohengana. According to reports, the safari has been developed on 555.85 hectares in Mohengara forest, 40km from the Capital, Raipur.

Also Read: Kolkata Gets Its First 'Library On Wheels' For Young Readers