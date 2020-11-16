Kolkata Gets Its First 'Library On Wheels' For Young Readers

In a bid to motivate children to reconnect with books, a one-of-its-kind library on a tram was launched on Saturday, November 14 in Kolkata.

According to the Hindustan Times, the 'Kolkata Young Reader's Tramcar' has been developed by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and Apeejay Anand Children's Library.

This Children's Day WBTC rolls out Young Readers Tramcar for children below 18, who can enjoy their favourite story book or any other book of their choice while taking a ride on the pride of Calcutta.

"The tram would run on Shyambazar-Esplanade and Esplanade-Gariahat routes, spanning across north and south Kolkata, every day from morning to evening. The Oxford Bookstores has curated the selection of books," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, managing director of WBTC.



Detailing the idea behind the initiative, Kapur said that all children should get access to read good books and the idea could travel far if it was on wheels. The tramcar reportedly has been equipped with over 1,000 books and no entry fee would be charged for children. It has been decorated with attractive artworks of children reading which have been hand-painted by local artists.

"The concept of transforming an AC train into a moving children's library is, however, the first of its kind in the world," he added.

Priti Paul, director of Apeejay Surrendra Group, said that their organisation believed that a library was essential to a child's holistic development and knowledge. She further added that books played a crucial role in shaping the future of each child and reading on the move will undoubtedly augment their recreational environment.

