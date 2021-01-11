Bihar Govt Introduces 'Management Innovation System' To Tackle Alarming Drop-Out Rate In Schools

The Bihar Education Department has finally woken up to the substantial drop-out rate among school students in the state and introduced 'management innovation system' to track and keep a check on the progress of every student till the undergraduate level.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the department will monitor the growth of the students including the technical and professional courses opted by them after completing the Class 12 state board examinations.

Reports suggest that the state has about 78,000 schools for Class 1 to Class 12 accommodating 2.5 crore students.

"We were alarmed at the drop in students' enrolment from Class 1 till Class 12. As per latest 2018-19 state government data, we enrolled 24,03,526 students in Class 1.

But this number dropped to 15,37,628 in Class 10, a dip of about 9 lakh — a huge dip. At Class 12, this number comes down to 6,31,379 students," Education Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told the publication.



He further said this number further dropped to less than 4 lakh students after Class 12.

The department has been analysing the drop-out pattern. Kumar said that students are discontinuing after Class 5 and Class 8 and these are happening due to shiting of institutions because of distance and other factors, hence the district education officers have been asked to map secondary schools for Class 5 pass-outs and high school for Class 8 pass-outs. This would enable the parents to know and pick the nearest middle and high schools for their children's admission.

"We are getting data from science and technology (a nodal department for engineering courses), medical, pharmacy, agriculture, nursing and other professional and technical courses. Once we have the management innovation system in place, we can track every child and work out our plans accordingly to minimise drop-outs through counselling and reaching out to parents," he said.

