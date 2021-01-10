Odisha: Transport Department Changes Bus Timings To Help Boy Reach School On Time

Ankita Singh
A school student in Odisha took to micro-blogging site Twitter to draw the attention of the state transport department about how the changed schedule of bus services is making him late for school every day.
The student named Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan from Bhubhaneshwar, who studies in MBS Public School addressed his complaint to IPS officer Arun Bothra, Managing Director of the Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT) on Twitter.
His tweet got widely circulated that ultimately prompted the state transport department to change the timings of the state-run 'MoBus' so that he could reach school on time. The student used to take the 'MoBus' to get to school every day.
Pradhan's school started at 7.30 am while the first bus his route to school was available at 7.40 am. This made him late for school every day and he had no option left.
Through tweets, Pradhan requested both CRUT and Bothra to "look into the matter". As the child's concern was genuine, it caught the attention of the IPS officer and he responded to Pradhan's request. The tweet was liked and shared by hundreds of people. CRUT's official Twitter handle also responded to Pradhan.
Bothra appreciated the student's dedication via tweet and assured him that the timings will be changed so that he doesn't get late for his school.
The swift response by the state transport department taking into consideration the grievances of the school-going child has won hearts on Twitter. Many users on Twitter applauded CRUT for its dedicated service to the public. The CRUT which is formed under the Odisha government's Housing and Urban Development Department is a special purpose vehicle unit. Twitter users flooded appreciations online for this heartwarming gesture by the IPS officer and CRUT.
