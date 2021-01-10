Odisha: Transport Department Changes Bus Timings To Help Boy Reach School On Time

A school student in Odisha took to micro-blogging site Twitter to draw the attention of the state transport department about how the changed schedule of bus services is making him late for school every day.

The student named Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan from Bhubhaneshwar, who studies in MBS Public School addressed his complaint to IPS officer Arun Bothra, Managing Director of the Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT) on Twitter.

His tweet got widely circulated that ultimately prompted the state transport department to change the timings of the state-run 'MoBus' so that he could reach school on time. The student used to take the 'MoBus' to get to school every day.

Pradhan's school started at 7.30 am while the first bus his route to school was available at 7.40 am. This made him late for school every day and he had no option left.



@CRUT_BBSR @arunbothra

Respected Sir,

I want to state that I am a student of MBS public school, Bhubaneswar. I use Mo Bus as my daily transportation means to go to school. Nowadays the timing of the buses are changed. — Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan (@AnweshSai) January 8, 2021

Through tweets, Pradhan requested both CRUT and Bothra to "look into the matter". As the child's concern was genuine, it caught the attention of the IPS officer and he responded to Pradhan's request. The tweet was liked and shared by hundreds of people. CRUT's official Twitter handle also responded to Pradhan.

Good Morning!



Sai, we have noted your request and shared with the department concerned to see the feasibility. — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) January 9, 2021

Bothra appreciated the student's dedication via tweet and assured him that the timings will be changed so that he doesn't get late for his school.

Dear Sai#MoBus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won't be late for school.



With affection from entire team of @CRUT_BBSR. https://t.co/kimd85bXIg — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) January 9, 2021

The swift response by the state transport department taking into consideration the grievances of the school-going child has won hearts on Twitter. Many users on Twitter applauded CRUT for its dedicated service to the public. The CRUT which is formed under the Odisha government's Housing and Urban Development Department is a special purpose vehicle unit. Twitter users flooded appreciations online for this heartwarming gesture by the IPS officer and CRUT.

Wow. Such responsive public service is rare. Thank you 🙏 — Sambit Nayak (@sambitlnt) January 9, 2021





Well done! Wish more govt agencies around the country could place the needs of the common man above mundane bureaucratic red tape and apathy — Caustic🏹 (@_caustic_soda) January 9, 2021





Made my morning ! More governance, less government. 😃



More power to @arunbothra sir and @CRUT_BBSR https://t.co/0EMazieEer — Naimisha (ନୈମିଷା) (@SpeakNaimisha) January 9, 2021

If welfare decisions are taken like this at each level of the Government, we will be a much better country. — R K Rout (@RAMAKRUSHNAROU2) January 9, 2021





