Maharashtra government on Wednesday, September 16, launched a new road accident insurance scheme to ensure the accident victims receive timely treatment crucial in saving lives.

The scheme, named after late Shiv Sena chief, Balasaheb Thackeray, would help reduce the fatality rate due to road accidents, in the state.

"The State Cabinet has approved the Balasaheb Thackeray Accidental Insurance Scheme. The Scheme will ensure accident victims receive immediate treatment in a hospital. Under this scheme, a victim will get a maximum benefit of ₹30,000 or free treatment in hospital," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.



Under the scheme, an accident victim will be provided medical treatment in nearby hospitals in the first 72 hours of the incident, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office informed.



It further stated that treatment up to ₹30,000 will be provided free of charge from about 74 treatment procedures, including treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ward, fractures as well as meals in the hospital.



An accident victim of any state or the country can avail the benefits of the scheme if the person meets with a road accident within Maharashtra, the statement added. However, the insurance scheme will not cover accidents, such as industrial or railway accidents or mishaps at daily work or home.



The scheme will involve a cost outlay of ₹120 crore, which will be given by the Health Department to the State Health Assurance Society, a government body that will implement the scheme.

