Jammu And Kashmir: Massive Protests Erupt In Srinagar After Woman Shot Dead In Front Of Her Son

In Firdousabad of Srinagar's Batamaloo area, a 45-year-old woman was shot dead in front of her son allegedly by the government forces.



The incident took place on the Thursday morning when Kounsar Sofi left her home early at 3:30 am to start her preparations at the local bakery shop in the Barapatha area of Batamaloo. A gunfight had erupted previous night in the area.

Her son, Aqib Sofi, was driving his mother to the shop, when on the way they spotted force deployment. They force opened fire and bullets hit his mother, reported the local digital news website The Kashmir Walla.

Aqib confirmed to the media that his mother died on spot.

The police, in a statement, said that Sofi and few paramilitary forces were injured in the ongoing firing by militants at that time. "The injured lady succumbed to her injuries on the spot," adding that a gunfight ensued thereafter, in which three militants were killed.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal refused to talk to the media any further on the matter and the operation that was conducted, saying that the statement has already been given by the Inspector-General of Police and Director-General of Police.

According to the local residents, however, the sound of gunfire had stopped by around 2:00 am, after which, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

The deceased's son, Aqib told the media that he tried to keep his calm and took the mother to the hospital, but realised she had died on the spot. The government forces ran towards him and directed him to get in his vehicle, with his mother's body to the Police Control Room (PCR).

"I told them I will take my mother myself," he said, and further recalled that he had shouted at the forces while they just stood there, "Tohi kyaze mearwan mouj meyn? (Why did you kill my mother?)"

Aqib was asked to wait at the station up till morning. The body has not been returned by the police and the family has received no updates about the same. The eldest among two brothers, he still wore the clothes that were stained with his mother's blood. "Mummy ey kati chakh? Where are you, mother?" he cried out in the courtyard.

Massive protests broke out in the area after the news of Sofi's death had spread. Women, young boys clashed with the forces, who later resorted to tear gas shelling.

