Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches 1,000 Model Anganwadi Centers, Aim For 15,000 Units By 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remotely inaugurated nearly 1,000 Model Anganwadi Centers across the state, emphasizing that he aims to have 15,000 Anganwadis before 2026. Addressing an event held at the RB Higher Secondary School playground under the Palasbari assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said that the model Anganwadis helps fulfil the parents' hopes and aspirations from the remotest parts of the state.

A Giant Step Towards Learning

He said that with the inauguration of 1000 model Anganwadi centres, the state had achieved a giant step towards strengthening formative learning among children. Assam is the first state to set up Model Anganwadi centres with its resources. Assam has around 62,000 Anganwadi centres, with 42000 of them having complexes like schools, libraries, etc.

"Anganwadis are centres where a child's physical and mental foundations are built. It prepares the child for their journey towards the higher education system," the Chief Minister said. He said that there must be proper infrastructure to take forward the system of Anganwadi in the state. The Chief Minister further said constructing an Anganwadi centre should be considered as necessary as creating new medical or engineering colleges.

Delete With inauguration of nearly 1,000 Model Anganwadi Centres across Assam today, we have taken a giant step towards strengthening formative learning among young children.



Our Govt seeks to construct 15,000 such model AWCs before 2026. pic.twitter.com/S1fFJTBcvg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 14, 2022

The Chief Minister also launched the "Adopt an Anganwadi" portal, aimed at providing philanthropists, non-governmental organizations, and concerned citizens with a platform through which they can contribute to the welfare of the society by adopting full or partial expenses of an Anganwadi centre reports The Print. This voluntary measure, Sarma said, would provide the participants with a sense of moral satisfaction.

Initiative By Officials To Promote Anganwadi

Anganwadi centres often receive a boost when civil servants and elected officials begin to use them to impart education to their children. Such initiatives lead to improvement in government facilities. When Government Officers send their children to government schools, as parents, they will have a more excellent voice in how the school functions.

Sumit Sattawon, Deputy Commissioner of Assam's Lakhimpur District, decided to enrol his 2-year-old son Ishrit into an Anganwadi Centre, a rural child care Centre for his preschool learning.

According to Sumit Sattawon, the Anganwadi system has great potential as they are a perfect system. Kids are innocent, and they don't carry the weight of society. They get to know each other, share food, etc. He stated that the Anganwadi also has the Montessori teaching method as part of the curriculum.

Also Read: Celebrations For Many! Here's A List Of Countries That Observe August 15 As Independence Day