Celebrations For Many! Here's A List Of Countries That Observe August 15 As Independence Day

August 15th marks a very personal day for many Indians for the reason that it was the day when India had attained their Independence from British rule. Years of struggles and sacrifices by our great leaders and fighters had come down to this day when Indians were able to regain autonomy over their country.



Commemorating the 75th year of this Independence, under the tag of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the country will witness widespread celebrations today. However, there are five more countries that would join along in the celebrations, as August 15th marks their Independence as well.

North Korea And South Korea

The National Liberation Day of Korea is observed on the same day as India's independence day. During the first half of the 20th century, Korea had become a colony occupied by Japan, under whose rule Koreans were forcibly recruited to the Japanese labour and army force towards the end of the second world war.

Many Koreans had bravely fought against the Japanese occupation and sacrificed their lives for the movement. On August 15, 1945, the United States and Soviet forces ended Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula, and on this day, Korea finally cut off its Japanese rulers. Eventually, the country split as North and South Korea, in a similar manner to how India and Pakistan faced partition.

Both the countries officially mark the day as their independence day or 'Gwangbokjeol' (which means to bring back the light) to mark the end of Japan's rule over Korea. This year marks the 77th year, and it will be observed with festivities and ceremonies across South Korea.

Bahrain

Bahrain was also occupied by the British colonial forces, who had finally retreated by August 15, 1971, more than two decades after India had gained its independence. As per an article from News 18, the event that paved the way to them gaining their freedom was a United Nations survey of the Bahraini population which then resulted in Britain forces announcing their withdrawal.

Even though Bahrain had officially gained their independence on August 15, they celebrate December 16 as the National Day to commemorate the ascent of the late emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa to the throne. The day is usually marked as a national holiday, and celebrations begin at the Bahrain International Circuit with a showcase of fireworks and so on.

Liechtenstein

The world's sixth smallest country also gained their independence on the same day as India. The country that lies in the European Alps, between Austria and Switzerland, was liberated from German rule on August 15, 1866.

However, it was on 5th August 1940 that the government of the Principality of Liechtenstein officially declared August 15 as a National Day to commemorate its Independence. The day is combined with celebrations of the Assumption Feast and the birth of the ruling prince at that time, Prince Franz Josef II.

Republic Of Congo

The French occupation in Congo lasted for over 80 years, during which many Congolese people were enslaved. On 15 August 1969, the French agreed to transfer the power to govern to a catholic priest and nationalist, Fulbert Youlou. He was ousted after a brief period as several labour parties, and political rivals instigated an uprising against his governance. 15 August continues to be celebrated as the day which saw an end to the colonial rule in the Republic of Congo and is celebrated as a public holiday.

August 15 is a day of hope and celebrations for India as well as these five countries from different ends of the world. As celebrations continue in these regions in their own distinctive means, many people extend their joy over the shared day of independence.

Also Read: India At 75: Here're All Key Takeaways From PM Modi's 9th Independence Day Speech At Red Fort