Andhra Pradesh: Cambridge University To Train Teachers, Students Of Govt-Run Schools In English Language

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has collaborated with the prestigious University of Cambridge to train teachers and students of municipal schools in order to improve their English language proficiency.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday, January 7, between the university and the urban development department of Andhra Pradesh.

The collaboration document was signed by the state commissioner of municipal administration Vijay Kumar on behalf of the state government and TK Arunachalam, regional director of University of Cambridge, South Asia.

As a part of the Transformation of Municipal Schools project, the Urban Development dept, in the presence of Hon'ble CM @ysjagan has entered into an MoU with @Cambridge_Uni. The university will provide training in communication skills to teachers & students in Municipal Schools. pic.twitter.com/wnay8pugtE — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) January 7, 2021

The state government, through various reforms in the education sector, is working towards empowering the youth. Introducing English as the medium of instruction in all government schools, and gradually transforming all Telugu medium schools into English language schools has been one of the significant measures. Notably, Telugu is also being taught as a compulsory subject to keep the children connected to their roots.

Hindustan Times reported that Cambridge University was one of the several institutions that the Andhra government had approached seeking help and advice in revising the existing school curriculum to align it to the industry-requirements.

12,378 teachers working in municipal schools along with over two lakh students across the state will be trained to develop proficiency in the English language. Reports suggest that 14 language labs will be set up in 13 districts across the state and training will also be extended in Science and Mathematics.



The municipal department, in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, will provide the required infrastructure. The university will provide the training programmes free of cost under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

Already 8,000 teachers have completed a 30-day training to teach various subjects in English and have passed the Cambridge Assessment English test. The remaining 4,000 are under training.

Also Read: Delhi Government Sets Up Cell To Monitor Tree Transplantation Process, Ensure Protection Of Green Cover