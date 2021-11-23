All section
All Items Made By Jharkhand Women Ready To Be Sold Online Under Palash Brand

Photo Credit: Facebook

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

All Items Made By Jharkhand Women Ready To Be Sold Online Under 'Palash' Brand

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Jharkhand,  23 Nov 2021 7:33 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Over two lakh women entrepreneurs in Jharkhand are manufacturing, packaging and selling various indigenous products under the Palash brand.

All products made by Self Help Group Women in Jharkhand are now available for sale on the e-commerce website Amazon and Flipkart. According to the information given by the officials, out of the 60 products, nine are available online for purchase.

The two lakh women entrepreneurs in Jharkhand are manufacturing, packaging and selling various indigenous products under the 'Palash' brand. The two e-commerce platforms have signed the MoUs with the SHGs to provide them bigger market for their products. The order has already started pouring in for the products on these two e-commerce platforms. The available for sale include honey, pickle, mustard oil, etc.

Initiative To Make Women Self-Reliant

According to the reports in The New Indian Express, Nancy Sahay - CEO of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), which comes under the rural development department, a wider variety of products would be available on these platforms by the year-end. She told the JSLPS eventually aimed to make available all the 60 products of Palash on Amazon and Flipkart, which will raise the income of SHG women, further encouraging others to get integrated with the brand. He also said that the JSLPS would also sign MoUs with the local courier service to expand the delivery services. The two e-commerce platforms do not provide liquid products to the remote corners.

"This will not only give the SHG women get good prices for their products, but also a new identity to the entrepreneurship development of these women," exclaimed another official, Manish Ranjan.

What Is Palash?

Chef Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren had launched the Palash brand under JSLPS. The brand aimed at connecting lakhs of women members of SHGs to provide them sustainable livelihood. After putting in multiple efforts, the initiative has started yielding positive results.

Also Read: People Of Bihar Set To Take Oath To Stop Consuming Liquor: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Jharkand 
Palash 
Women Entrepreneur 
Amazon 
Flipkart 

