Creating Opportunities! Over 700 Women To Receive Vocational Training Under UPs Skill Development Mission

Image Credit- Hindustan Times, India Today

Good Governance
Creating Opportunities! Over 700 Women To Receive Vocational Training Under UP's Skill Development Mission

Uttar Pradesh,  2 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-02T18:13:35+05:30check update history

Uttar Pradesh Government would train over 725 destitute women to make them financially independent. The training sessions will be conducted for the women residing in 13 governmental shelter homes.

In a new move to create more opportunities, the Women Welfare and Child Development Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government would join with the Skill Development Mission to upskill about 725 destitute women. The training sessions will be conducted for the women residing in 13 governmental shelter homes.

The official statement released by Manoj Rai, Director of Women Welfare and Child Development, read that the "..Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every eligible person of Uttar Pradesh gets the benefits of the government's schemes".

As per the report by the Hindustan Times, the Yogi government attempts to ensure that everyone avails of these governmental benefits.

About The Skill Development Mission

He stated that 725 women from the 13 shelter homes established by the government in Gorakhpur, Mathura, Etawah, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Kanpur Nagar and Agra would be enrolled in the training program. The department has communicated with these women to better understand their interests and skillsets and equip them with appropriate training.

After completing the training, these women would be directed towards employment opportunities or promote their self-employment interests. The department has also associated with the General Manager of District Industries Centres to keep up with the requirements of the local markets and the training it demands.

Extending The Provisions Beyond

A government spokesperson announced that apart from the vocational training, the government is also looking into building more shelters for women and children.

The proposed special action plan encompasses new shelters with a capacity of 100-beds each for women and will be built under a budget of ₹20.21 Crores in Ghazipur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad.

For children, the capacity would be allocated with 50-beds each in Agra and 100-beds each in the form of State Observation Homes around Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Mirzapur and Chitrakoot.

Also Read: Delhi Government To Bear 50% Expenses For Training Women As Commercial Drivers

