Caste discrimination
50 New Buses With Special Features Hit Delhi Roads, Induction Aimed At Improving Rural Connectivity

Image Credit- Twitter/ Arvind Kejriwal

Good Governance
50 New Buses With Special Features Hit Delhi Roads, Induction Aimed At Improving Rural Connectivity

Delhi,  12 Oct 2022 7:54 AM GMT

The buses have pink-coloured seats for woman passengers with panic buttons with a hooter ensuring the safety of the females. In addition, the live feed from the vehicles will be streamed to the Central Command and Control Centre (CCC).

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, flagged off the 50 new cluster buses from the Rajghat depot intending to improve rural connectivity in the national capital.

The CM shared images from the event and wrote, "Today, 50 new CNG buses and 66 new vehicles for road safety and bus lane enforcement were flagged off from Rajghat depot. The maximum number of 7320 buses are on the roads to date in Delhi. By 2025, more than 10 thousand buses will be in service of the people of Delhi, with 80 per cent electric buses."

Buses Laced With Special Features

The low-floor buses are Bharat Stage VI emission standard compliant and are furnished with the Intelligent Transportation system (ITS), and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras.

The buses have pink-coloured seats for woman passengers with panic buttons with a hooter ensuring the safety of the females. In addition, the live feed from the vehicles will be streamed to the Central Command and Control Centre (CCC).

Further, the buses are equipped with advanced technology such as the Global Positioning System (GPS), Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System and Fire Detection and Suppression system.

CM Kejriwal also shared a video from the event and captioned it in Hindi, which translates, "Congratulations. From today, 50 more new CNG buses will hit the roads of Delhi."

Bus To Operate On 6 Additional Routes

These new cluster buses will operate from the newly constructed bus depot at Bawana's Sector-5. To date, these buses operate on 360 routes, and these new inducted vehicles will run on six additional routes.

The new routes include Bawana JJ Colony to New Delhi Railway Station Gate No-2, Narela Terminal to D Block MangolPuri Terminal, Qutab Garg to Azadpur, Manglapuri to Mehrauli, Rithala to IGI Airport Terminal 2. Currently, Delhi has 7,320 buses (CNG and electric combined) under its city bus transportation fleet.

