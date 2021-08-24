Breaking The Glass Ceiling: 20-Year-Old Woman Becomes North Kashmir's Youngest Female Radio Jockey

A 20-year-old resident from Baramulla who recently completed her Bachelors in Journalism and Mass Communication has become North Kashmir's youngest female radio jockey. Samaniya Bhat works with Radio Chinar 90.4 FM, the first radio station of north Kashmir which is situated at Sopore.

She was one of 250 people who applied for the position and was chosen alongside three male contestants.

In an interview with ANI, Samaniya stated, "Journalism was my passion from childhood. I have been working with 'Kashmir dispatch' for three years and worked on the ground as well. When I got to know Radio Chinar will have its first radio station in north Kashmir, I thought of giving it the first try. I never thought I will be a radio jockey or I will work in a radio station ever."

A Role Model For Kashmiri Women

She works from 12 pm to 3 pm in the studio and hosts the show "Halla Bol with RJ Samaniya," in which she tries to make people happy with her positive energy and messages. Her calming voice on the radio defied preconceptions and gained listeners' hearts.

"She is the youngest team member over here when we talk about Sopore or Baramulla, and she is the first female RJ," said Sahil Muzzafar, the Head of Radio Chinar, Baramulla.

Responding to a question about being criticised, she said, "Whether you accomplish anything good or terrible, you will be criticised." She said that although social media has become a platform for critics to tear individuals down, there are also some who say, "You're doing a fantastic job."

She has set a great example for young Kashmiri women who wish to pursue their ambitions.

