All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Breaking The Glass Ceiling: 20-Year-Old Woman Becomes North Kashmirs Youngest Female Radio Jockey

Image Credit: ANI

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Breaking The Glass Ceiling: 20-Year-Old Woman Becomes North Kashmir's Youngest Female Radio Jockey

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

Jammu and Kashmir,  24 Aug 2021 1:16 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

Samaniya Bhat was one of 250 people who applied for the position and was chosen alongside three male contestants.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

A 20-year-old resident from Baramulla who recently completed her Bachelors in Journalism and Mass Communication has become North Kashmir's youngest female radio jockey. Samaniya Bhat works with Radio Chinar 90.4 FM, the first radio station of north Kashmir which is situated at Sopore.

She was one of 250 people who applied for the position and was chosen alongside three male contestants.

In an interview with ANI, Samaniya stated, "Journalism was my passion from childhood. I have been working with 'Kashmir dispatch' for three years and worked on the ground as well. When I got to know Radio Chinar will have its first radio station in north Kashmir, I thought of giving it the first try. I never thought I will be a radio jockey or I will work in a radio station ever."

A Role Model For Kashmiri Women

She works from 12 pm to 3 pm in the studio and hosts the show "Halla Bol with RJ Samaniya," in which she tries to make people happy with her positive energy and messages. Her calming voice on the radio defied preconceptions and gained listeners' hearts.

"She is the youngest team member over here when we talk about Sopore or Baramulla, and she is the first female RJ," said Sahil Muzzafar, the Head of Radio Chinar, Baramulla.

Responding to a question about being criticised, she said, "Whether you accomplish anything good or terrible, you will be criticised." She said that although social media has become a platform for critics to tear individuals down, there are also some who say, "You're doing a fantastic job."

She has set a great example for young Kashmiri women who wish to pursue their ambitions.

Also Read: APO Aspirants Demand Postponement Of Mains Exam Due To Floods In Bihar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Shweta Routh
RJ 
Women Empowerment 
J&K 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X