APO Aspirants Demand Postponement Of Mains Exam Due To Floods In Bihar

The APO examination in Bihar is to be conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission(BPSC) for 3,900 applicants who passed the preliminary exam in February. However, due to the flood situation in Bihar, the aspirants have requested to postpone the exams to be held in Patna.

The mains will be held at three locations in Patna. Several candidates, who have to appear for the mains, formed social media groups in order to express their discomfort in travelling examination centres due to floods.

The assistant prosecution officer (APO) 2019 mains examinations were scheduled from August 24 to August 27, reported Hindustan Times.

Petition On Social Media

The protesting candidates organised various WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram groups to voice their frustrations over the present situation. They also used Twitter to voice their concerns.

They tagged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Vijay Kumar, Sinha, Jitam Ram Manjhi, Tejaswai Yadav, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tej Pratap, head of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan, and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bring their attention this issue.

Bihar APO main exam must be postponed regarding havoc situation of flood in Bihar. — Manish Kumar (@manish22081974) August 19, 2021





#postpone_bihar_apo_mains_exam

BPSC APO mains scheduled From 24 August should be postponed in the interest of Many students who are affected by floods in Bihar and UP.

This will cause inconvenience.@officecmbihar @NitishKumar @yadavtejashwi @tarkishorepd @girirajsinghbjp — Bhargavpradeep choub (@BhargavpradeepC) August 21, 2021





RJD leader Ritu Jaiswal also came out in the support of students and emphasized that they will face immense difficulties in reaching the centre due to the flood situation in various districts.

