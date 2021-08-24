All section
APO Aspirants Demand Postponement Of Mains Exam Due To Floods In Bihar

Image Credits: Live Hindustan

The Logical Indian Crew

APO Aspirants Demand Postponement Of Mains Exam Due To Floods In Bihar

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Bihar,  24 Aug 2021 12:33 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Several candidates, who have to appear for the mains, formed social media groups in order to express their discomfort in travelling examination centres due to floods.

The APO examination in Bihar is to be conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission(BPSC) for 3,900 applicants who passed the preliminary exam in February. However, due to the flood situation in Bihar, the aspirants have requested to postpone the exams to be held in Patna.

The mains will be held at three locations in Patna. Several candidates, who have to appear for the mains, formed social media groups in order to express their discomfort in travelling examination centres due to floods.

The assistant prosecution officer (APO) 2019 mains examinations were scheduled from August 24 to August 27, reported Hindustan Times.

Petition On Social Media

The protesting candidates organised various WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram groups to voice their frustrations over the present situation. They also used Twitter to voice their concerns.

They tagged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Vijay Kumar, Sinha, Jitam Ram Manjhi, Tejaswai Yadav, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tej Pratap, head of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan, and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bring their attention this issue.



RJD leader Ritu Jaiswal also came out in the support of students and emphasized that they will face immense difficulties in reaching the centre due to the flood situation in various districts.

Also Read: 'Swayam' Observes Massive Demand For E-Learning Amid Pandemic

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Aspirants 
Exam 
Bihar 
