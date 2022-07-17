All section
Women Safety A Priority In Delhi: Civic Agencies To Lit Up Over 1,000 Dark Spots Across City

Picture Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Gender
Delhi,  17 July 2022 6:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

In a recent measure for women's safety in Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has announced that the city's civic agencies will light up over 1,000 identified dark spots in West, South, and North Delhi.

In an effort to make Delhi safe for women, more than 1,000 dark spots have been identified in North, West and South Delhi. In this regard, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced an Rs 11 Cr budget. The city's civic agencies will now take over the work to light up identified dark spots across the city.

The need for illumination of dark spots is majorly in the flyovers and roads under erstwhile south and north Delhi jurisdiction. The project to install street lights will be executed in the next six months under the supervision of the Central government.

The government officials said, "Civic agencies will light up more than 1,000 dark spots across Delhi, with the Centre providing Rs 11 Cr for the project to strengthen women's safety in the national capital. Such spots in the south, west, and north Delhi will soon be illuminated with new LED lights as Rs 11 crore has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard," reported The New Indian Express.

In coming times, the national capital administration will also launch a mobile application and web portal to supervise street lights' functioning and keep them under prompt maintenance.

The work to identify the dark spots across the national capital has been done by NGO Safetipin. The civic agencies will submit the project implementation and progress report to the centre and city administration.

Crime Against Women In National Capital

Many research and surveys conducted in the past have identified Delhi as the most unsafe place for women in India. In 2021, the national capital witnessed a sharp surge in crime against women, with a 21 per cent rise in rape cases compared to the previous year. The current data signifies a transparent threat, and more such initiatives will further strengthen women's safety.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena, held the 17th Meeting of the Task Force on women's safety and released specific instructions related to women's security. Furthermore, Saxena, in the meeting, said that the basic approach and social mindset of men towards women requires a change. The young boys should undergo training sessions and gender workshops, he added.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: India At Frontline For Economic Recovery Of Crisis-Hit Nation; Helps With Fuel, Dry Rations

Women Safety 
Delhi 
Street Lights 

