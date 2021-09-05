A Step Towards Equality: Women Dominate Andhra Pradesh's Pick For Directors​

The Andhra Pradesh government appointed women directors for more than half of the posts on Saturday, September 4. The state government appointed 481 directors to 47 corporations. Of the 481 appointments, women got into 52 per cent of the posts. The state government also appointed 58 per cent of the candidates from SC/ST/BC and minority communities.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs), said that the government has demonstrated its commitment towards social justice and women empowerment by appointing 52 percent women and giving 58 percent posts to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities while filling the posts of 481 directors.

He added that nearly 60 per cent of posts in the state cabinet were given to candidates hailing from the SC/ST/BC and minority communities. He said that one deputy chief Minister post each has been given to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities.Speakers of both the Legislative Assembly and Council hail from the same communities, he pointed out. At least 50 per cent of the Rajya Sabha MPs nominated by the present-day government belong to the BC community

50 Percent Of Nominated Posts Dedicated To SC/ST/OBC, Minority Community

The Chief Minister's Office said the Andhra Pradesh government has ensured that 50 per cent of all nominated posts and contracts are dedicated to the SC/ST/OBC and minority communities and 50 per cent to women. It pointed out that 83 per cent of the permanent posts in village and ward secretariats were secured by the SC/ST/BC and minorities. Also, out of 137 posts of chairman of municipal corporations and nagar panchanayats, 50 per cent were given to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities, and 58 per cent (79) to women.

Reddy alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had used the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities only as a vote bank. "In contrast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for the uplift of the weaker sections to ensure they are a part of decision-making process," he added.

Also Read: Celebrating Dr Sarvepalli Radhkrishnan: The Man Behind Teacher's Day Celebrations