Bringing Social Change! Know How This Rajasthan Girl Is Educating Youth On Gender-Related Issues

Vithika Yadav was born in Alwar, Rajasthan; according to her, women there were not liked to talk openly or come out of the veil. But, born in an educated and progressive family, Vithika started appraising the youth on issues that no one wanted to discuss. She started her career solving cases of human trafficking and worked with organisations across South Asia.



Interest in this subject kept increasing for Vithika, and she never looked back. Since childhood, she considered Kiran Bedi her idol, inspiring her to work on such issues. She started collecting information on crimes related to women and children, understanding the problems, and working on solving them.

Multimedia Platform- 'Love Matters'

She started the multimedia platform Love Matters, keeping every aspect of pregnancy, marriage, relationships, and rights for all genders. It is a digital Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) information platform catering to the needs of young people. They provide open-end and science-based information using innovative media formats.

The vision is to give complete and unbiased SRHR information to young people of all gender using websites, social media platforms, discussion boards, campaigns, podcasts, radio programs, and videos, including animation, virtual reality, and augmented reality. It started in India in 2011, has since scaled to five other regions, and is now a part of the Love Matters Global Network.

While talking to The Logical Indian, Vithika said, " Love Matters started with solid research and insights from the target audience of young people. It fulfilled an unmet need, and hence right after the launch, it was a huge success. I was passionate about what I was doing, and I tried my best to understand young people's challenges regarding their health and well-being. I spent time speaking to the youth about their problems. What problems they face, limitations, issues on which they cannot talk about openly, do they want such information?"

According to the company, the aim is to work as an intersection between media and public health, specialising in media for social change. Harnessing the power of technology, popular culture, design thinking, and storytelling, they seek to bridge the gap between young people, SRHR organisations, experts and service providers.

The Love Matters focuses on the needs of young people between the ages of 18-30 and produces right-based, gender-sensitive, and pan-sexual information on SRHR issues to suit the needs of all young people.

Understanding The Core Of Societal Issues

Vithika worked with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, BBC World Service Trust, Free the Slaves, and MTV EXIT. Her experiences helped her understand the core of societal issues, yet people don't talk freely about the same.

She currently serves as the Chair of the Global Advisory Board on Sexual Health and Well-being. In 2016 she was one of the Top 120 under 40 New Generation of Family Planning leaders in the world by Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health.



Also Read: Nine Years To Nine Seconds! Noida's Twin Towers To Be Demolished After SC Order; All You Need To Know