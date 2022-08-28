All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bringing Social Change! Know How This Rajasthan Girl Is Educating Youth On Gender-Related Issues

Image Credits: Vithika Yadav

Gender

Bringing Social Change! Know How This Rajasthan Girl Is Educating Youth On Gender-Related Issues

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Rajasthan,  28 Aug 2022 7:31 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Vithika Yadav is on a mission to educate the youth on the problems that no one wants to discuss. She started 'Love Matters' to give complete and honest information on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in India.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Vithika Yadav was born in Alwar, Rajasthan; according to her, women there were not liked to talk openly or come out of the veil. But, born in an educated and progressive family, Vithika started appraising the youth on issues that no one wanted to discuss. She started her career solving cases of human trafficking and worked with organisations across South Asia.

Interest in this subject kept increasing for Vithika, and she never looked back. Since childhood, she considered Kiran Bedi her idol, inspiring her to work on such issues. She started collecting information on crimes related to women and children, understanding the problems, and working on solving them.

Multimedia Platform- 'Love Matters'

She started the multimedia platform Love Matters, keeping every aspect of pregnancy, marriage, relationships, and rights for all genders. It is a digital Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) information platform catering to the needs of young people. They provide open-end and science-based information using innovative media formats.

The vision is to give complete and unbiased SRHR information to young people of all gender using websites, social media platforms, discussion boards, campaigns, podcasts, radio programs, and videos, including animation, virtual reality, and augmented reality. It started in India in 2011, has since scaled to five other regions, and is now a part of the Love Matters Global Network.

While talking to The Logical Indian, Vithika said, " Love Matters started with solid research and insights from the target audience of young people. It fulfilled an unmet need, and hence right after the launch, it was a huge success. I was passionate about what I was doing, and I tried my best to understand young people's challenges regarding their health and well-being. I spent time speaking to the youth about their problems. What problems they face, limitations, issues on which they cannot talk about openly, do they want such information?"

According to the company, the aim is to work as an intersection between media and public health, specialising in media for social change. Harnessing the power of technology, popular culture, design thinking, and storytelling, they seek to bridge the gap between young people, SRHR organisations, experts and service providers.

The Love Matters focuses on the needs of young people between the ages of 18-30 and produces right-based, gender-sensitive, and pan-sexual information on SRHR issues to suit the needs of all young people.

Understanding The Core Of Societal Issues

Vithika worked with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, BBC World Service Trust, Free the Slaves, and MTV EXIT. Her experiences helped her understand the core of societal issues, yet people don't talk freely about the same.

She currently serves as the Chair of the Global Advisory Board on Sexual Health and Well-being. In 2016 she was one of the Top 120 under 40 New Generation of Family Planning leaders in the world by Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health.

Also Read: Nine Years To Nine Seconds! Noida's Twin Towers To Be Demolished After SC Order; All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Gender Rights 
Love Matters 
Vithika Yadav 

Must Reads

Video Of Police Raid In A Cafe In Agra Shared With False Communal Spin
Manipur's Linthoi Chanambam Scripts History, Clinches First-Ever Gold At World Cadet Judo Championships
This Video Doesn't Show Saudi Defense Ministers Running Away From Fireworks At Chinese Embassy
In Massive Demolition Drive, Over 450 Illegal Constructions Razed This Year In South Delhi: Civic Body
Similar Posts
Are Women Really Independent To Make Their Financial Decisions?
Gender

Are Women Really Independent To Make Their Financial Decisions?

The Logical Indian Crew
Women In Politics: Rhetoric And Reality Checks Of Gender-Equal Nations
Gender

Women In Politics: Rhetoric And Reality Checks Of 'Gender-Equal' Nations

Ankita Singh
Manusmriti Give Respectable Position To Indian Women: States Delhi HC Judge, Triggers Backlash
Gender

'Manusmriti Give Respectable Position To Indian Women': States Delhi HC Judge, Triggers Backlash

The Logical Indian Crew
Promising Future! Gender-Positive Curriculum To Be Introduced In Odisha Government Schools
Gender

Promising Future! Gender-Positive Curriculum To Be Introduced In Odisha Government Schools

The Logical Indian Crew
Would You Ever Want To Buy Your Groom? This Market In Bihar Sells Partner For Life
Gender

Would You Ever Want To Buy Your Groom? This Market In Bihar Sells Partner For Life

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X