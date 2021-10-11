UP: Madrassa Teacher Rapes Woman On Pretext Of Marriage, Forces Her To Undergo Abortion

A woman was allegedly raped by her madrassa teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. The accused has now been booked on rape charges in Sheeshgarh area of the district on Sunday, October 10.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, she came to the madrassa four years ago, where the accused used to study with her. He later started teaching at the madrassa. The woman alleged that they fell in love with each other, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.



However, she was raped by the accused multiple times on the pretext of marriage and was even forced to undergo abortion, The Indian Express reported.



"Subsequently, when the woman visited the house of the teacher, she was given death threat and asked to leave the place," the officer said.



Police said a case was registered against the teacher on Saturday, and the matter is underway.

Rape Cases On Rise In UP

Meanwhile, a middle-aged Dalit woman was gang-raped by men known to her in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area on Sunday, October 10. The incident occurred when the woman had gone outside a village to cut grass while the key accused also went to graze his cattle. An FIR was lodged, but no arrest has been made so far.



In another incident, on October 9, a woman died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison over alleged inaction on her rape complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, NDTV reported. While the woman's family alleged that she consumed poison at the local police station, authorities denied it. Later, police suspended the SHO for his negligence and lodged a rape case.



According to the National Commission for Women (NCW), India saw a rise of 46 per cent in complaints of crimes against women in the first eight months of 2021, Hindustan Times reported. The women's body informed that more than half of these complaints (10,084) came from the state of Uttar Pradesh alone.

Also Read: Good Move! Rajasthan To Celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance, Creates Rs10 Cr Fund For Community



