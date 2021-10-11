All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP: Madrassa Teacher Rapes Woman On Pretext Of Marriage, Forces Her To Undergo Abortion

Image Credits: India.com

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

UP: Madrassa Teacher Rapes Woman On Pretext Of Marriage, Forces Her To Undergo Abortion

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  11 Oct 2021 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The accused has now been booked on rape charges in the Sheeshgarh area of the district on Sunday, October 10.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A woman was allegedly raped by her madrassa teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. The accused has now been booked on rape charges in Sheeshgarh area of the district on Sunday, October 10.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, she came to the madrassa four years ago, where the accused used to study with her. He later started teaching at the madrassa. The woman alleged that they fell in love with each other, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

However, she was raped by the accused multiple times on the pretext of marriage and was even forced to undergo abortion, The Indian Express reported.

"Subsequently, when the woman visited the house of the teacher, she was given death threat and asked to leave the place," the officer said.

Police said a case was registered against the teacher on Saturday, and the matter is underway.

Rape Cases On Rise In UP

Meanwhile, a middle-aged Dalit woman was gang-raped by men known to her in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area on Sunday, October 10. The incident occurred when the woman had gone outside a village to cut grass while the key accused also went to graze his cattle. An FIR was lodged, but no arrest has been made so far.

In another incident, on October 9, a woman died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison over alleged inaction on her rape complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, NDTV reported. While the woman's family alleged that she consumed poison at the local police station, authorities denied it. Later, police suspended the SHO for his negligence and lodged a rape case.

According to the National Commission for Women (NCW), India saw a rise of 46 per cent in complaints of crimes against women in the first eight months of 2021, Hindustan Times reported. The women's body informed that more than half of these complaints (10,084) came from the state of Uttar Pradesh alone.

Also Read: Good Move! Rajasthan To Celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance, Creates Rs10 Cr Fund For Community


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
UP Rape 
Madrassa Teacher 
Crime Against Women 
UPPolice 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X