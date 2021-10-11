Good Move! Rajasthan To Celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance, Creates Rs10 Cr Fund For Community

To boost the morale of the transgender community, the Rajasthan government has decided to celebrate 'Transgender Day of Remembrance' on November 20 at the government level. The government will fund Rs 10 lakh at the state level and Rs 1 lakh at the district level each for organising transgender festivals, sports and other activities respectively.

With this, Rajasthan becomes the first state to create a fund of Rs 10 crore exclusively for the community and the celebration of 'Transgender Day' is one of the activities under this fund, The Free Press Journal reported.



As per the 2011 census, there were 16,571 transgenders in the state and now the number is estimated to be over 60,000.



Last year, the Ashok Gehlot-led government had decided to issue separate identity cards for persons belonging to the transgender community in the state. Moreover, there is a transgender welfare board that conducts welfare activities for this community.

Other Benefits

In addition, two 'Bighas' of land near Jaipur will also be allotted to them to build a community centre and old age home. Besides this, the community will be given free sex-change surgery and treatment that costs up to Rs 2.50 lakh. A grant of Rs 50,000 will also be given for their self-employment, and free skill development training will be imparted to them.



"Rajasthan is the first state in the country that has created a fund for the transgender community and we are thankful to the government that despite COVID-19, the fund comes in existence. It will largely benefit us," Member of Transgender Welfare Board Pushpa told The Free Press Journal.



Some other facilities like scholarships and counselling for transgender students are also mentioned in the guidelines made for the fund.

