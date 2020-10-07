Amid Hathras Horror, Six-Yr-Old From Aligarh Raped By Cousin Dies In Delhi

Amid nationwide outrage over the alleged gang rape and death of a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a six-year-old girl, who was raped in Aligarh district 10 days ago, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in New Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

The girl, who was raped by her cousin was taken to the national capital for treatment after her condition deteriorated. She had been living with her maternal aunt after her mother died last year.



On Tuesday, October 6 the family members protested and demanded justice by putting her body on Baldev-Sadabad road in Hathras. The villagers relented only after Aligarh SSP Muniraj P suspended the Iglas SHO (Station House Officer) for lack of urgency in arresting the accused.



"We came to know about it on September 17 when I was told she had developed an infection in the private parts. I approached the Iglas Kotwali but the SHO refused to lodge a complaint," said the father of the victim, reported The Hindu.



The national daily further reported that the FIR was finally lodged on September 21 when the condition of the girl deteriorated and was shifted to JN Medical College in Aligarh.



"Instead of arresting the accused, the SHO held his brother, a minor and mentally challenged boy, for the crime. He was sent to the juvenile home. We demand the right culprit should be put behind bars and my elder daughter restored to me," he added.



