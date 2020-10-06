Teenage Girl Set On Fire After She Resists Rape Attempt In Telangana

A 13-year-old girl was set on fire after she resisted rape attempt on her in Khammam district of Telangana.

The girl's employer allegedly tried to rape her and after she resisted, he got angry and set her ablaze.

This incident took place weeks ago and came to light only on Monday after the local police came to know about the assault. The hospital in its defence has said that they did not inform the police as they thought it was an accident, The Times Of India reported.

The teenager was working as a domestic help at the accused's house. She is suffering 70 per cent burns and was kept in a private hospital for 20 days without an FIR registration.

Strangely the victim's family knew nothing about the horrific incident until Monday. Khammam police have registered a suo-moto case and the accused has been arrested under the charges of attempt to rape and attempt to murder, Police commissioner Tafseer Iqubal told The Times of India.

Many senior police officers and Iqubal met the teenage in the hospital. Even though her condition is stable as stated she has extensive burns all over her body.

Iqubal has written to the district magistrate requesting that the girl should be shifted to a better hospital. According to some officials, the magistrate visited the girl and has recorded her statement.

