Uttar Pradesh: Allowing 3rd Child After 2 Girls Among Suggestions In Population Control Draft Bill

The latest population control bill passed by the Uttar Pradesh government provided incentives for couples with a maximum of two children. However, suggestions surfaced demanding allowance for the third child for families that have only two girl-children.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   11 Aug 2021 2:09 PM GMT
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ratika Rana
Image Credit: Unsplash

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission received more than 8,500 suggestions for the proposed Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill. The bill aimed to bring down the state's gross fertility rate by limiting government benefits for couples with more than two children.

Furthermore, the government proposed to offer extra incentives to parents who had a maximum of two children. The Law Commission panel had divided the suggestions into 53 categories.

Received Wide-Ranging Suggestions

The Law Panel had uploaded the bill on its website on July 9 and asked for suggestions until July 19. National Daily Hindustan Times quoted the State Law Commission Justice AN Mittal, a former Judge of the Allahabad High Court, "The State Law Commission has received wide-ranging suggestions. People have suggested permission for a third child to parents who have two daughters." He further added that the Commission would soon compile all the suggestions, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be soon called upon to hand over the report.

Experts said that such suggestions must not be accepted since they promote having sons over daughters. The Justice said that other suggestions received by the panel were banning couples from contesting parliamentary elections if they opt for a third child. Some suggestions also demanded the allowance of having more than two children, if their children are specially-abled.

Data Released By NITI Aayog

According to the data released by NITI Aayog for 2013-15, the sex ratio in Uttar Pradesh is 879 females per 1000 males. The state is also considered to be amongst the least safe places for women in India. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country with the second-highest fertility rate, only after the neighbouring state of Bihar. On average, a woman in the state's rural areas bears at least three children, the 2013 Health and Family Welfare Survey Statistics reported.

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

