Tamil Nadu: Cop Help 29-Yr-Old Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby At Arakkonam Railway Station

A 29-year-old pregnant woman gave birth at Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam railways station with the assistance of a police officer on Monday (October 24). According to officials, the woman was travelling from Mangalore to Chennai on an express train when she experienced labour pain.

At the beginning of her journey, Chandni A complained about uneasiness. Immediately after noting the situation, her family notified the travel ticket examiner (TTE), who alerted the railway police at Arakkonam railway station.

Immediate Help Extended To The Pregnant Lady

An inspector in Arakkonam railway station, S Vijayalakshmi mentioned that the train arrived at 2:20 pm and the delivery was completed within 10-15 minutes, Mirror Now reported. The inspector added that chief constable Parameshwari deserves all the credit for the immediate help she extended to the pregnant lady.

According to railway officials, the pregnant woman was on her way to the hospital but started experiencing pain in the middle of the journey. At the Arakkonam railway station, she was taken to the passenger waiting area.

The inspector mentioned, "We notified the railway doctor, and an ambulance was dispatched. But she began to feel more discomfort, and our policeman, on platform duty, assisted her in delivering the baby in the passenger lounge. The doctor came at that point and performed more treatments."

Railway Police Always On Rescue

In several instances, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have extended their support to the needy. The 'Mission Jeevan Raksha' is also operational, under which the RPF has rescued as many as 636 lives till September 2022.

The Indian Railways, on several occasions, posts about such humanitarian efforts taken by the police officials. It makes their professional roles more diverse as they also have to keep a close watch on the safety and security of passengers throughout the time. They aim to make public travelling space as safe as it can be for everyone.

