Caste discrimination
Pay Equity Policy: In Historic Move, BCCI Announces Equal Payment For Men & Women Cricketers

Image Credit- Jagran

Gender
'Pay Equity Policy': In Historic Move, BCCI Announces Equal Payment For Men & Women Cricketers

India,  28 Oct 2022 8:15 AM GMT

According to Jay Shah, the exact match fee will be paid to Indian women cricketers as it is to their male counterparts. The cost for a test cricket match will be ₹ 15 lakh, an ODI match ₹ 6 lakh, and a T20 match ₹ 3 lakh.

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, on October 27, announced that the organisation would implement a 'Pay Equity Policy' for the contracted women cricketers. It is said to be a historic decision to promote gender equality in the nation's most-loved game.

According to Shah, the exact match fee will be paid to Indian women cricketers as it is to their male counterparts. The cost for a test cricket match will be ₹ 15 lakh, an ODI match ₹ 6 lakh, and a T20 match ₹ 3 lakh.

Encouraging Participation Of Women In Cricket

Despite the fact that women have played cricket for just as long as males, it has historically been viewed as a 'male' sport. It could be preferable to support all-girls teams to balance these conflicts and increase the participation of females at the entry level.

The situation for women is the same as they advance through the game's levels. Even state and international cricketers, with a few exceptions, struggle financially due to a lack of competition and employment prospects, but this decision will undoubtedly inspire them, players.

While Cricket Australia (CA) aims to eliminate gender inequity, earlier this year, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) reached an agreement with the country's players' association that allowed the women cricketers to earn the same as the leading players.

Former Captain of the India women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, welcomed the announcement and called it a historic move. She said, "This is a historic move for women's cricket in India. With the pay equity policy and the introduction of the WIPL the following year, women's cricket in India is entering a new era."

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh stated, "BCCI has established a benchmark for other sporting bodies. It will promote female engagement in the game, which is a significant historical moment."

First-Ever Women's IPL In 2023

The Women's Indian Premiere League (WIPL) was approved just days after the India Women's side won the Asia Cup for a record seventh time after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. Women's cricket has recently seen a considerable rise in popularity in India.

After that, the BCCI stated at its most recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) that the inaugural women's IPL, which would feature five teams, is scheduled in 2023, as per the Hindustan Times.

The team wants to hold an auction with an open bidding process before the end of 2022. At least six of the ten IPL clubs who are currently playing have preemptively stated interest in buying a WIPL franchise.

Also Read: Wholesome! India, Pakistan Cricket Fans Grooving Together Shows Exactly Why This Rivalry Is So Special





