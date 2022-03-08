All section
Caste discrimination
Gender
Smashing Stereotypes! Kerala Gets Its First Woman Ambulance Driver On International Women's Day

Tashafi Nazir

20,  8 March 2022 11:34 AM GMT

Minister for Health and Women and Child Development Veena George handed over the key of an ambulance under the health department's trauma care project- “KANIV-108” (Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims)- to Deepamol, the newly recruited driver.

Marking International Women's Day on a good note, the Kerala government appointed the first woman ambulance driver under its emergency medical response network.

Minister for Health and Women and Child Development Veena George handed over the key of an ambulance under the health department's trauma care project- "KANIV-108" (Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims)- to Deepamol, the newly recruited driver.

Breaking Stereotypes

Breaking the male bastion, the Kerala native is set to become the first woman driver with the health department's ambulance service and one of the few women driving a traveller-type ambulance in the country.

Hailing from the Kottayam district, Deepamol is a seasoned driver having experience in driving different types of vehicles during her years-long career.

She has donned the role of a driving school instructor, taxi driver, and a tipper lorry driver for a living. In between, she also realised her dream of a solo bike trip from Kottayam to Ladakh, completing the journey in 16 days in 2021. She became an off-road champion, too, in her maiden competition held at Kunnamkulam, The New Indian Express reported.

More Women Ambulance Drivers To Be Recruited

Meanwhile, George stated that more women would be recruited as ambulance drivers in various districts under the KANIV-108. She added that the government was mulling appointing interested women in every district, and its objective was to ensure their participation in all sectors. This also aims to help women break the stereotypes and support them to step into domains of their choice, the minister said.

"Deepamol is an inspiration to all. I extend all my wishes to her," Veena added.

Delighted for being appointed as the first ambulance driver in the government sector, Deepamol said it was a dream come true and thanked everyone who helped her realise it.

The project called "KANIV-108" (Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims) has been envisaged as a part of Trauma care to save the precious lives lost in road accidents.

Also Read: #BreakTheBias: Meet This Female Doctor Who Has Dedicated Her Life To Achieve Gender Equity In Health Space

