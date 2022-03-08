BreakTheBias: Meet This Female Doctor Who Has Dedicated Her Life To Achieve Gender Equity In Health Space

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 globally and is an opportunity to elevate women, shine a spotlight on gender inequality and make a call for much-needed change. On this special occasion, The Logical Indian speaks with the Director of WomenLift Health's India Program, Dr Shagun Sabarwal and captures her perspectives on gendered challenges that women face in their career pathways in health and development fields and how or ecosystems can evolve to ensure a more inclusive and diverse future for all.

Tell us about yourself and your journey so far?

I am Dr Shagun Sabarwal, I serve as the Director of India Program and Global Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning at WomenLift Health-an, organisation incubated two years ago to accelerate women's leadership in health. We provide support to mid-career women and their environments and work and live. I have been working in India for many years, primarily in the development sector.

My passion has been towards gender equality for a long time. Having grown up in India and having gone out outside for higher education, I felt the need to work in this field because I feel that all girls and women deserve opportunities.

What WomenLift Health primarily focuses on?

WomenLift Health started two years ago with a big question that when we look around the world for any topic related to health, we always find that there is a predominance of men on decision-making tables. We are a very action-oriented organisation. We work at multiple levels and provide individual women with tools and skills to advance into their journey.

Why do women represent 70% of the health workforce but very few hold higher positions? How does WomenLift Health address these issues?

When we look at global data, only 47 per cent of women are in the labour compared to 74 per cent men. Even if women enter the workforce, they are paid less. They are also not able to advance to senior positions. There could be a multitude of reasons, for example, you have work-life harmony, which is a particular challenge for women because the burden of home care primarily falls on them. Even within the workplace, many things come along the way, whether it is the patriarchal norm, sexism that doesn't allow a woman to speak, lack of opportunities to grow and lead and inherent bias.

What policies could be taken at workplaces to make them inclusive for women?

Whatever the policies or solutions that an organisation comes up with, they should be matched with the actual problems. A few fundamental things can really help us, like commute time, a safe environment, etc. There is also a need to bring women to the table, hear their perspectives, and bring them in during the design stage. Having policies like being more flexible, providing more opportunities for women to grow, investing in skill-building, giving them exposure could really help women in a big way.

What career advice do you want to give to young women out there?

Do focus on your education, as it could be such a game-changer for you. Whatever opportunities you are being given, please make the most out of it, pay attention and try to learn what you have been taught. In addition, actively seeking out work and learning those skills can be crucial in building networks. Seek help and guidance, don't be shy. There is a lot of information and resources available these days on the internet, utilise it in the best way. Don't hold back, whatever you have, just start putting yourself out there and see if opportunities don't come along.

How does gender equality affect women's health?

Even if India is doing better on many health indicators, we are not able to solve problems like malnutrition. Many women are still suffering from anaemia, low body weight etc. A woman cannot make the right decisions, even when she is expecting a child. The kind of care and nutrition she is given can really affect a baby's health. At multiple levels, the discrimination against women is a reason why our health indicators are not increasing the way they should. Even when it comes to basic immunisation, the decision to take a child to the vaccine centre and the ability to go also falls on women. I think if we don't have a gender-equal India, we can't expect to meet our health targets.

Is gender equality a concern for men?

Men have to be with us in this journey. Even in WomenLift Health, we want to influence male allies, build a community of male champions who will make space for women, mentor and sponsor them, tell women to go and speak up, step aside on some occasions, and give a chance to their female colleagues. Changing the gender norms of the younger boys could also help. When they grow up to be fathers or husbands, they have a different perspective than the norm in the previous generation. So I definitely feel interventions should target this group very much.

Who do you deal with gender issues at the workplace?

I have been very fortunate to work in organisations where I did not feel any discrimination. I also think that having a woman mentor or supervisor can sometimes really be of great help as it brings a lot of empathy. Talking about myself, I have been often supported even during phases when I was juggling between my work and home life. In one of my previous organisations, I remember there was a very important meeting, and I could leave my son anywhere. I was amazed and overwhelmed when they asked me to bring him along. I was busy with my conference while my son was sitting in one corner playing with his Ipad. It was such a nice gesture, and I wish all organisations had this mindset. You are holistic, I am a mother too, and I have these challenges. That's why it becomes essential to have women leaders who will look at these perspectives.

What key actions do you think need to happen for institutions to #BreakTheBias regarding gender equality?

There is a message that I have for women and girls, "Don't drown in self-doubt; a lot of times, we question ourselves so much. Even if we are talented, we start thinking that I'm not my best, maybe I shouldn't speak up. Take a step and try to find more creative ways."

What message would you like to convey on this International Women's Day?

The world is changing in a very positive way. There is a lot of questioning happening, thanks to technology, platforms where it is easier than before to have a voice to come out and say things. I would tell the young women and girls in India to take advantage of opportunities and ask why some opportunities are not being given. Find out your desires and what makes you excited, be more self-aware. Don't have any barriers which your mind has created, and if there are any, try and find innovative ways to push these out. We can do a lot together to push India towards its path of progress.

