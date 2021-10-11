ICC Promotes Gender Equality In Sport, Replaces 'Batsman' With 'Batter'

The International Council of Cricket confirmed that it would now be using the term 'batter' instead of 'batsman' for the player on the crease. It further said that the term 'batter' had been regularly used in the channel's commentary in the past four years. The sporting authority is promoting the gender-neutral term. Recently the famous Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced that it would also replace the term 'batsman' in the laws of cricket. The acting CEO of ICC, Geoff Allardice, said that their organization welcomed MCC's decision of including the word 'batter' in the laws of cricket.

Batter Would Be A Gender-Neutral Term

According to Business Insider, Allardice said, "The ICC has been utilizing the term batter for some time now across our channels and in commentary, and we welcome the MCC's decision to implement it into the Laws of cricket and will follow suit with our playing conditions that are derived from the Laws". He further added that this evolution was natural and much-needed, highlighting that the batter would be a gender-neutral term like bowler, wicket-keeper and fielder after the decision. The acting CEO also said that the small change would significantly impact cricket being viewed as a more inclusive sport.

Veteran Cricketer Sthalekar Lauds The Move

Allardice also said, said even though language changes alone could not grow the sport, people must ensure that girls and boys who are inspired to play it have a fantastic experience and that both genders are able to progress as cricketers without barriers. Former Australia star Lisa Sthalekar said that the move to the term 'batter' is simple but essential in a sport that genuinely belonged to everyone. As a child, Sthalekar did not even know that a woman played the sport but went on to become one of the finest players of Australia before she stepped into cricket commentary.

