Kerala Girl Sings 120 Songs In 120 Languages, Makes Place In Guinness Book Of World Records

Suchetha Satish, a native of Kannur in Kerala, made a place for herself in the Guinness Book of World Records by singing 120 songs in 120 languages in seven hours and twenty minutes. Satish attempted the feat at a concert, 'Music Beyond Borders' on August 19 at the Indian Consulate in Dubai. The previous record was held by an Indian, too, Kesiraju Srinivas, for singing in 76 languages in 2008. Satish accomplished the feat by attempting to sing in 29 Indian languages and 91 world languages at noon and began with a rendition of a Sanskrit song, 'Janaki Jane', from a Malayalam film named Dhwani. Her concluding song was in Hindi, written by her mother, Sumita Ayilliath and composed by a Bollywood composer Monty Sharma.

Sang In 102 Languages At The Age of 12

The event was staged at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai as a part of the 75th Anniversary celebrations of Indian Independence and 50 years of forming the United Arab Emirates. Dr Aman Puri, the Consul General of India in Dubai, attended the event. Her father, Dr TC Satish, is a dermatologist at the Unicare Medical Centre in Dubai. Satish caught the audience's attention when she sang songs in 102 languages at the age of 12. Her parents, both natives of Kannur in Kerala, pushed Suchetha into music at three. She initially started with learning Carnatic music but eventually shifted to Hindustani music. Asha Menon is her mentor for Carnatic music and Sujatha Harish, and Jayaprasad teaches her the latter.

Recognized Her Achievement On September 25

As reported by The New Indian Express, Suchetha said, "Dubai has given me a good platform to learn songs in various languages since it is a mix of world cultures. We also have a lot of friends from across India". Further, she added that her friends helped her with diction when she sang in several languages. The officials of the Guinness Book of World Records recognized her achievement on their website on September 25.





