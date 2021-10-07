All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Stepping Up For Equality! Centre Opens Doors Of Military Schools For Girls

Image Credit: India Today

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Stepping Up For Equality! Centre Opens Doors Of Military Schools For Girls

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  7 Oct 2021 12:13 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The government said that approvals are required for authorising additional vacancies for admission of girls in military schools and college across the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Ministry of Defence has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court mentioning that girls will now be allowed in military colleges and schools. According to the affidavit, the centre is making appropriate arrangements for the admission of girl students to Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and the five military schools across the country.

A separate panel would be appointed for the smooth admission of girl students in military schools. However, the government said that the admission process could begin only next year. The Apex Court asked the Centre to begin with including girl students in Rashtriya Military College this year itself.

UPSC Tasked To Include Girls' Application For NDA By Oct 8

The Centre had previously given the nod for the inclusion of girls in the premier National Defence Academy. Moreover, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was tasked to conclude the admission application by October 8, 2021. Until today, military colleges, military schools and defence training academies like the National Defence Academy (NDA) have been all-boys establishments traditionally.

Entrance Test For RIMC In June 2022

The admission process for the Military College would begin next year with an entrance examination. The Times of India quoted a statement from the Affidavit, "It is submitted that girls will be allowed to take the entrance test scheduled in June 2022 for entry into RIMC".

In the first phase, the number of vacancies would increase from 250 to 300, by including five girls bi-annually. In the second phase, the number of vacancies would again increase from 300 to 350, for the induction of 10 girls every six months. At the end of the expansion process, RIMC is expected to have 250 boys and 100 girls. The expansion process would reach its final stage by 2027, the Affidavit mentioned.

Also Read: Indian Railways Provides Jobs To 2,800 Family Members Of Employees Who Succumbed To COVID

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Supreme Court of India 
Gender Equality 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X