Caste discrimination
Women In Charge: Eight Female SHOs Among 44 First-Timers To Join Delhi Police Force

Image Credits: India.com

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

'Women In Charge': Eight Female SHOs Among 44 First-Timers To Join Delhi Police Force

Tashafi Nazir

Delhi,  7 Oct 2021 6:14 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

With eight new female Station House Officers (SHOs), the national capital now has nine such female officers within a month's time. The appointments are likely bring in a fresh outlook and energy into police station management and functioning.

Eight women officers are among the 44 first-timer Station House Officers (SHOs) appointed by the Delhi Police. The development was posted in the latest transfer order issued on Wednesday, October 6.

As per the latest order, the names of 55 SHOs featured in the list, India Today reported.

Nine Women SHOs Within Month

With eight new women SHOs, the national capital now has nine such female officers within a month's time. The newly appointed eight women SHOs are Alpana Sharma, Dominka Purty, Harjinder Kaur, Kamini Gupta, Poonam Pareek, Pratibha Sharma, Roshlin Punam Minz and Sapna Duggal, police said.

According to the latest posting order, 34 officers who had already served more than five years as SHOs have been transferred and posted in other units. Among them, 18 inspectors have been transferred to the Security Wing and eight in the Police Training College, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

"It is to strengthen the city police's efforts to raise a dedicated security battalion to handle high-risk installation security in the city, including that of the courts. Similarly, training and human resource development will get a big boost from the posting of eight experienced inspectors with field experience as SHOs," he added, as per India Today.

Of the 79 fresh postings of SHOs in the last one month, 65 officers are first-timers, who will bring in a fresh outlook and energy into police station management and functioning, Biswal said.

Last month, Delhi got six women Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) to bring more equality, transparency and accountability to the system. Before this, the national capital already had three women DCPs.

Also Read: 'Scolding, Punishing Students For Indiscipline Not Provocation For Suicide': SC


