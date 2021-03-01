Gender

Uttar Pradesh: 16-Yr-Old Girl Abducted, Raped; Body Found Near Farm In Aligarh

On Sunday afternoon, the teenager went to get fodder from the field. When she did not return within the stipulated time, her relatives sought help from the villagers who, then, started searching for her.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   1 March 2021 4:00 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Uttar Pradesh: 16-Yr-Old Girl Abducted, Raped; Body Found Near Farm In Aligarh

Image Credits: india.com, Amarujala

In yet another incident of violence against women in Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered on Sunday, February 28, in Aligarh district's Akrabad.

According to Amarujala, the victim, a Dalit, had gone to the wheat field to get fodder when she was abducted and allegedly raped. Later, her body was dumped near the field which bore severe injuries.

The publication reported that the incident angered the villagers after they recovered the victim's body. The locals staged a protest, torching police vehicles and did not allow the officials to retrieve the body unless the accused were brought to justice. Reports also mention that the two sides clashed.

According to reports, the girl lived with her maternal relatives since she was five years old. On Sunday afternoon, the teenager went to get fodder from the field. When she did not return within the stipulated time, her relatives sought help from the villagers who, then, started searching for her.

Source: Amarujala

Muniraj G, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Akrabad, said that the body of the missing teenager was found in the farm area in the early hours of Monday. He stated that the body has been finally sent for post-mortem and action will be taken according to the findings of the investigation.

Also Read: Haryana: Below Poverty Line Category To Include People With Income Upto Rs1.8 Lakh

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian