Uttar Pradesh: 16-Yr-Old Girl Abducted, Raped; Body Found Near Farm In Aligarh

In yet another incident of violence against women in Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered on Sunday, February 28, in Aligarh district's Akrabad.

According to Amarujala, the victim, a Dalit, had gone to the wheat field to get fodder when she was abducted and allegedly raped. Later, her body was dumped near the field which bore severe injuries.

The publication reported that the incident angered the villagers after they recovered the victim's body. The locals staged a protest, torching police vehicles and did not allow the officials to retrieve the body unless the accused were brought to justice. Reports also mention that the two sides clashed.

A 17-year-old Dalit #girl was found dead in a field of #Aligarh's Akrabad area on Sunday. Local residents allege that she was murdered after being raped. Police investigating. @igrangealigarh @aligarhpolice pic.twitter.com/RaInxipb22 — Anuja Jaiswal (@AnujaJaiswalTOI) February 28, 2021

According to reports, the girl lived with her maternal relatives since she was five years old. On Sunday afternoon, the teenager went to get fodder from the field. When she did not return within the stipulated time, her relatives sought help from the villagers who, then, started searching for her.

Source: Amarujala

Muniraj G, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Akrabad, said that the body of the missing teenager was found in the farm area in the early hours of Monday. He stated that the body has been finally sent for post-mortem and action will be taken according to the findings of the investigation.



Also Read: Haryana: Below Poverty Line Category To Include People With Income Upto Rs1.8 Lakh