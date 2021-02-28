Haryana: Below Poverty Line Category To Include People With Income Upto Rs1.8 Lakh

Haryana households with a total annual income of ₹1.8 lakh will be included under the below-poverty line category, with effect from April 2021, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday, February 1.



The income slab for the BPL category has been raised from earlier ₹1.2 lakh to ₹1.8 lakh from the next fiscal, Khattar said, while addressing a state-level function on the occasion of the 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, reported NDELOW TV.

The government will also make amendments to three state welfare schemes, including Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Scheme, under which the Scheduled Caste category BPL families are provided with ₹50,000 financial assistance.

The BPL families of all categories, including the general, will benefit from the scheme. Besides, there will be a raise of ₹30,000 under the scheme, with families availing ₹80,000 financial aid.

Khattar also announced a raise in the legal help provided to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe victims of offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to ₹21,000 from ₹11,000.

The development comes in view of the state government's effort in uplifting the condition of the poorest of the poor in the spirit of 'Antyodaya', the minister said.

Emphasising the teachings of Guru Ravidas, Khattar said that citizens should take inspiration from such great personalities for ensuring brotherhood and social harmony in the society.

