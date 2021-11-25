All section
India, ADB Pen $300 Million Loan To Help Elevate Primary Healthcare In Urban Areas

The Logical Indian Crew

India, ADB Pen $300 Million Loan To Help Elevate Primary Healthcare In Urban Areas

Sayujya Surjit

Writer: Sayujya Surjit

India,  25 Nov 2021

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

The official release by the Ministry of Finance stated that Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs signed for the Government of India and Takeo Konishi, ADB Country Director for India signed for ADB.

The Indian government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a USD 300 million loan to enhance and expand access to primary healthcare in 13 states' urban areas. According to The Economic Times, the loan will benefit over 256 million urban dwellers across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal. The loan agreement was signed on Tuesday (November 23).

The official release by the Ministry of Finance stated that Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs signed for the Government of India and Takeo Konishi, ADB Country Director for India signed for ADB. ADB India has also made a tweet on the signing of the loan.

About Asian Development Bank

The Asian Development Bank is a regional development bank established to promote social and economic development in Asia. It is headquartered in the Ortigas Center located in the Philippines. The ADB defines itself as a social development organisation that envisions a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty in the region. ADB assists its partners and members achieve economic and social development by providing technical support, loans, grants, and equity investments.

How Does The Loan Benefit The Population?

India and ADB signed the USD 300 million loan agreement for strengthening the comprehensive primary healthcare. Comprehensive prime healthcare reduces morbidity and mortality at much lower costs and through successful implementation can even reduce the need for secondary and tertiary care.

As reported by The Economic Times, the 256 million urban population includes 51 million slum dwellers. The agreement will benefit people from the lower strata of society by providing them access to quality healthcare systems.

The program also helps with the government's efforts to prepare the country during the pandemic and strengthen urban health management.

Also Read: Odisha Trader Returns Wrongly Credited Amount Of Rs 8 Lakh To Original Beneficiary

