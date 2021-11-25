Odisha Trader Returns Wrongly Credited Amount Of Rs 8 Lakh To Original Beneficiary

All section
Uplifting
Ankita Singh

Odisha,  25 Nov 2021

Arun Ojha who works as a plywood and aluminium trader in Bhubaneswar received a message from his bank on Saturday. As per the details, a sum of ₹ 8,00,000 had been erroneously credited to his account.

A trader based in Naugaon, Jagatsinghpur has been applauded for his sincere act. His bank account was wrongly credited with an amount of ₹ 8,00,000 a few days ago, he, however, decided to inspect the error and return it.

Arun Ojha who works as a plywood and aluminium trader in Bhubaneswar received a message from his bank on Saturday. As per the details, a large sum was credited to his account. On checking, he learned that the amount has been deposited from an HDFC bank in Uttar Pradesh, reported The New Indian Express.

Crosschecked Payment With Clients

Ojha was surprised to see the sum getting deposited in his name. To clarify his doubts, he called his clients but all of them denied sending him the money. Later, he received a call from the manager of HDFC bank of Ballia branch (Uttar Pradesh).

The branch manager informed him that the amount was wrongly deposited in his account. On the call, Ojha admitted to receiving the amount and requested the manager to provide bank details of the original beneficiary who was belonged to Ballia.

After the manager shared the required details, Ojha instantly transferred the money.

