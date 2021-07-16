Old Zee News Report Of Myanmar Shared As Hindus Killed In Kolkata By Rohingya Muslims

Since the day Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress has won the West Bengal legislative assembly elections, social media is filled with images and videos of reports of violence in the state.

Now, a Zee News report is being shared on social media to claim that Hindus have been killed in a small village in West Bengal by Rohingya Muslims. The report is about a three-minute-long video of Daily News and Analysis (DNA), the prime time show of Zee News hosted by Sudhir Chaudhary. The report claims that at least 45 dead bodies have been recovered, and more than 1000 Hindus have disappeared.

कलकत्ता के एक छोटे गांव से एक हजार हिन्दू आदमी छोटे बच्चे तथा बड़े मिला कर गायब हो गए हैं 45 शव बरामद किए हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों ने हिंदूओं का कत्ल कर दिया जी न्यूज की खबर सुने pic.twitter.com/Oi6EMyBQPp — Akash RSS (@Satynistha) July 14, 2021





Twitter users have captioned the Zee News report in Hindi, "कलकत्ता के एक छोटे गांव से एक हजार हिन्दू आदमी छोटे बच्चे तथा बड़े मिला कर गायब हो गए हैं 45 शव बरामद किए हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों ने हिंदूओं का कत्ल कर दिया जी न्यूज की खबर सुने प्लीज रिट्वीट जरूर जरूर करें जिससे यह खबर शासन प्रशासन तक पहुंचे".

English translation of it reads, "One thousand Hindu men have disappeared from a small village in Kolkata, including small children and elders, 45 bodies have been recovered. Rohingya Muslims have killed Hindus. Listen to the report of Zee News, please retweet so that this news reaches the administration".

The Zee News report is shared with the same claim on Facebook.

Claim:

Hindus have been killed in Kolkata's small village by Rohingya Muslims. At least 45 dead bodies have been recovered, and more than 1000 Hindus have disappeared.

Fact Check:

The claim of Hindus being killed in a village in Kolkata by Rohingya Muslims is fake.

At the beginning of the video, the host can be heard mentioning Rakhine state and Maungdaw district. We searched on Google maps and found that the mentioned areas are part of Myanmar.

We found a more extended version of this report on the YouTube channel of Zee News. The YouTube video is titled "DNA analyses on Hindus mass murder in Myanmar's Rakhine state" and was uploaded on 27 September 2017.

The viral segment of the report can be heard from 02:59 minutes in the 38-minute long bulletin, which talks about Hindus being killed in Myanmar's Rakhine State of Maungdaw district in 2017.

We found several news reports of the same brutal incident on the internet. According to The Quint report of 26 September 2017, Myanmar Army has discovered dead bodies of at least 45 Hindus in three mass graves. The Myanmar government had blamed Rohingya Muslims for the killings.

The Quint video was uploaded on 26 September 2017.

Therefore, we conclude that the video is from Rakhine state in Maungdaw district, Myanmar, where the mass killing of Hindus was reported in 2017. The claim of Hindus being killed in a village in Kolkata is fake.

