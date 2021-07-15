Viral Picture Of Handicapped Man With His Family Is Of Bangladesh Not India

Since the time UP led Yogi government has come up with the draft of the population control bill (2 child policy), social media is heated with debates on the increase in population, especially on communal line.

Amidst the debate, a picture is going viral on social media in which a man is seen sitting in a wheelchair, surrounded by some children and a woman. The picture is being depicted in such a way that it is from India, and the children seen in it are of the man sitting in a wheelchair.

A Twitter post that shared the picture says PM Modi should make sterilization mandatory after two children so that the population does not increase and the burden on the government to distribute free facilities is reduced.

80 करोड़ को राशन

हंगने को संडास घर

रहने को घर

इलाज को आयुष्मान

आदि मुफ्त की सुविधाएं कब तक कितनों को दोगे

आवादी तो बढ़ती जाएगी

मोदी जी 2 बच्चों के बाद नसबंदी अनिवार्य करें व 3-4लाख प्रोत्साहन राशि दें

सारा पैसा विश्वास जीतने में खर्च न कर अपने वोटर का ध्यान रखें@AshwiniUpadhyay pic.twitter.com/ni9gPJdpcw — अतुल भारद्वाज 🇮🇳 (@AtulBha25998592) July 13, 2021

Prashant Umrao, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, also posted this image on Twitter with a derogatory caption.









Claim:



The picture of a man and his children sitting in a wheelchair is from India.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

We found that this picture is not of India but of Bangladesh. Actually, this picture is of a Rohingya Muslim family taken in a refugee camp located in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

We found this picture in a news article in the international magazine 'DODHO' on doing a google reverse image search. The article is about Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar and taking refuge in Bangladesh due to military action. According to the news, the man's name on the wheelchair in the picture is Mohammad Alamgir, who is handicapped due to polio. The violence in Myanmar forced Mohamed to flee with his family and take refuge in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

An article on a website called "International Photography Magazine" has also used this picture and referred to the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. This camp is said to be the largest refugee camp globally, and most of the refugees are from Myanmar.

The image is also available on Getty Images, an international stock image website. This picture was taken in 2017 by a Bangladeshi photographer named Probal Rashid. This photo is part of a series titled "The Rohingyas: A People Without A Home".

It is evident that the picture was clicked by Probal Rashid in 2017 during his visit to a refugee camp. The person in the image is a Rohingya Muslim, not an Indian Muslim. Many other websites also published this image. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

