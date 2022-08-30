Old Video Of YouTuber Nitish Rajput Talking About Criminalization In Politics Viral With False Claim

A video of a man talking about politics is going viral on social media. In the viral video, he can be seen expressing his views on criminalization in politics and talks about criminal cases against Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the man talking about criminalization in politics in the viral video is IPS officer 'ShailjaKant Mishra' of Lucknow.

Author Harinder S Sikka shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "कृपा हर देशवासी तक कड़वा सत्य पहुँचाए। आज़ादी के बाद से हम ग़ुलामों की तरह आपराधिक नेताओं को समर्पित हैं। इमर्जन्सी,ऑपरेशन ब्लूस्टार,1984 में सिखों की हत्या,गोदरा ट्रेन में हिंदुओं को ज़िंदा जलाना,दिल्ली में शराब पर छूट से पैसे कामना…? क़ुसूर हमारा है,हम नपुंसक हैं,नेता नहीं."

[English Translation: Kindly take this bitter truth to every countryman. Since independence, we are devoted to criminal leaders like slaves. Emergency, Operation Bluestar, killing of Sikhs in 1984, burning of Hindus alive in Godhra train, earning money by rebate on liquor in Delhi…? The fault is ours, we are impotent, not the leader.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Man talking about criminalisation in politics is IPS officer 'ShailjaKant Mishra' of Lucknow.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of YouTuber and content creator Nitish Rajput.

During the initial investigation, we found the same video shared by some Twitter user back in 2020 with similar claim. It suggests that the viral video is not from recent.

He is Shailajakant Mishra, 1977 batch IPS Officer, Lucknow, Director General of Police.

Listen to him.

What he says is true not just for India but for the world !

Hats off to his depth of knowledge. pic.twitter.com/8dW7NfQ6WH — SUSHIL SHARMA (@Onlyesskay) September 22, 2020

We watched the video carefully and found a watermark which reads 'Nitish Rajput'. We also found a verified Twitter user Nitish Rajput replied on Harinder's tweet with a YouTube link.



Taking hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the extented version of viral video on the official YouTube handle of Nitish Rajput dated 26 July 2020. In this video, YouTuber Nitish Rajput can be seen discussing with his friend Prashant Shukla how criminals win elections. The title of the video reads, "Why Criminals Win Elections || Nitish Rajput."

We then scanned his profile on social media. He mentioned himself as Content creator, Entrepreneaur and author of book "The Broken Pillar of Democracy". He also shared the same video on his Instagram profile and Facebook. The caption the video reads, "In this video I am talking about how criminals participate in elections. Not only do they participate but win and make their place in the Indian politics.What makes them win? How do they make their way into the system. Why do people vote for them."





After this we also tried to find out about the IPS officer Shailjakant Mishra mentioned in the viral video. We found that Shailjakant Mishra has retired from police service and at present he is the vice-president of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad (UPBTVP). Mishra has previously held several positions including the DIG of Lucknow range.

It is evident from our investigation that the man in the viral video is Nitish Rajput, a YouTuber and content creator. This video has nothing to do with Shailjakant Mishra who is currently serving as the vice president of UPBTVP. Hence, the viral claim is false.

